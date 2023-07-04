उत्तराखंड में मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल की अटकलें तेज: दिल्ली में अमित शाह से मिले सीएम धामी, UCC पर भी हुई चर्चा

देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने राजधानी दिल्ली में देर रात गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मुलकात की। इस मुलाकात के कई मायने निकाले जा रहे हैं। दरअसल उत्तराखंड में समान नागरिकता कानून का ड्राफ्ट तैयार होने के बाद सीएम धामी ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से यह पहली मुलाकात की है।

