Usmanpur Encounter: पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को मार गिराया, तीन गिरफ्तार, हथियारों के बल पर लूट को देते थे अंजाम

उस्मानपुर इलाके में पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को मार गिराया है। मारे गए बदमाश की पहचान आकाश के रूप में हुई है। इसके साथ ही तीन अन्य बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार भी किया है। डीसीपी नॉर्थ ईस्ट के मुताबिक, उस्मानपुर इलाके में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। मुठभेड़ में आकाश नाम का एक बदमाश मारा गया है। साथ ही तीन अन्य को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। ये सभी हथियारों के बल पर लोगों को लूटते थे।
Delhi | An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in the Usmanpur area of Delhi. A criminal named Akash was killed in the encounter and three others were arrested. They used to rob people on the strength of weapons: DCP North East Sanjay Sain— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
