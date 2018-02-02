अपना शहर चुनें

सील‌िंग को लेकर DDA की बैठक खत्म, व्यापार‌ियों को बड़ी राहत देने वाले 3 प्रस्ताव पास

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:37 AM IST
द‌िल्ली में सील‌िंग के ख‌िलाफ बंद - फोटो : ANI
पिछले महीने भर से राजधानी में चल रही सीलिंग को रोकने के लिए शुक्रवार को दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए) की अहम बैठक खत्म हो चुकी है। एलजी अनिल बैजल इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे। इस बैठक में तीन प्रस्ताव पास क‌िए गए हैं जो व्यापार‌ियों को राहत देने वाले हैं।

3 द‌िन बाद डीडीए की फ‌िर से बैठक होगी ज‌िसमें इन प्रस्तावों पर अंत‌िम मुहर लगेगी। हालांक‌ि बताया जा रहा है क‌ि इस तरह के प्रस्ताव को पास होने में काफी वक्त लगता है लेक‌िन द‌िल्ली में ज‌िस तरह से आपातकालीन स्थ‌ित‌ि बनी हुई है उससे यह प्रस्ताव जल्द पास हो जाएंगे।

ये तीन प्रस्ताव हैं-
1- FAR यानी फ्लोर एर‌िया रेश‌ियो को 80 से बढ़ाकर 350 करने का प्रस्ताव क‌िया गया है।
2- कनवर्जन चार्ज कम करने का प्रस्ताव है।
3- कनवर्जन चार्ज भरने में देरी होने पर लगने वाली पेनाल्टी को 10 गुना से दोगुना करने का भी प्रस्ताव है।

अब उम्मीद की जा रही है क‌ि व्यापार‌िक संगठन अपनी बेम‌ियादी हड़ताल वापस ले लेंगे। हालांक‌ि इस वक्त उन्हें बैठक में हुए फैसले की जानकारी नहीं म‌िली है इसल‌िए उनका व‌िरोध अभी जारी है।

बैठक खत्म होने के बाद ये बोले बीजेपी और भाजपा के नेता





इन मुद्दों पर हुई बात
