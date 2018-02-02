It's BJP's duty to fill loopholes in master plan as it is in power in centre & MCD. Sealing could've been prevented if BJP did that. All legitimate demands of CM Kejriwal have been approved in meeting. These demands will be put in public domain: Somnath Bharti, DDA member&AAP MLA pic.twitter.com/rHuqgNXl8W— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018
Three proposals about amendments in 2021 master plan of #Delhi have been passed. Period of proposal being put in public domain has been reduced from 45 days to 3 days. Proposal will be approved in another DDA meeting of LG house after 3 days: Vijender Gupta, DDA member & BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/5lqR8wKI42— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018
सीवान में एक ट्रेन से कटने की वजह से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
2 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.