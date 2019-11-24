शहर चुनें

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says we will make Manoj Tiwari Delhi CM

विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह- मनोज तिवारी को सीएम बनाकर ही रहेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 02:46 PM IST
हरदीप सिंह पूरी
हरदीप सिंह पूरी
दिल्ली में चुनावी सरगर्मी तेज हो चुकी है। आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मैदान में उतरने जा रही राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नेताओं ने भी कमर कस ली है। इसी बीच रविवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पूरी ने बयान दिया कि हम दिल्ली में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ेंगे। 
उन्होंने कहा कि हम अब मनोज तिवारी को दिल्ली का मुख्यमंत्री बनाने के बाद ही आराम करेंगे। 
  इसके साथ ही उन्होंने दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि केजरीवाल जी कहते हैं कि दिल्ली का पानी इतना खराब नहीं है। अरे भाई अगर खराब नहीं है तो एक लीटर पी के दिखा दो, पता लग जाएगा खराब है या नहीं। 

 
hardeep singh puri manoj tiwari delhi cm elections
