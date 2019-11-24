विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह- मनोज तिवारी को सीएम बनाकर ही रहेंगे

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि केजरीवाल जी कहते हैं कि दिल्ली का पानी इतना खराब नहीं है। अरे भाई अगर खराब नहीं है तो एक लीटर पी के दिखा दो, पता लग जाएगा खराब है या नहीं।
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi: We are going to fight Assembly elections under leadership of Manoj Tiwari ji (Delhi BJP President) and we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/TGWj0z0f3Q— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जिले में पटाखे और आतिशबाजी पर अभी तक लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा था।
24 नवंबर 2019