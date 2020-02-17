दिल्ली में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो बदमाश ढेर

Delhi: Two criminals, Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur, killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell in Pul Prahladpur area, today around 5 AM. The two criminals were wanted in multiple cases of crime, the most recent being a murder case in Karawal Nagar. pic.twitter.com/Z6YGRAmiHF— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस नेताओं ने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जाने की जहमत तक नहीं उठाई।
17 फरवरी 2020