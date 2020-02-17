शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Two criminals killed in encounter with Delhi Police in Pul Prahladpur

दिल्ली में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो बदमाश ढेर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 08:12 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़
पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में सोमवार सुबह-सुबह पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई है। मुठभेड़ में दो बदमाश मारे गए हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 
विज्ञापन
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, पुल प्रह्लादपुर में सोमवार सुबह करीब पांच बजे दिल्ली पुलिस ने बदमाशों को चेकिंग के दौरान घेर लिया। बदमाशों ने खुद को घिरा देख पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी। 

पुलिस ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग की। जिसमें दोनों बदमाशों को गोली लग गई। वह दोनों घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां दोनों की मौत हो गई। 

दोनों की पहचान राजा कुरैशी और रमेश के रूप में हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों हत्या के केस में वांछित थे। फिलहाल पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 

इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ के जीतने की खुल गई पोल, नौकरी छोड़ते ही कर्मचारी ने बताई पीछे की असलियत

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Feria
Sidharth Shukla and Manisha Sharma
meera chopra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ के जीतने की खुल गई पोल, नौकरी छोड़ते ही कर्मचारी ने बताई पीछे की असलियत

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो से बाहर आते ही रश्मि ने बताई अरहान की सच्चाई, बोलीं- 'मैं अब इस बारे में...'

16 फरवरी 2020

बिग बॉस 13 ग्रैंड फिनाले: रश्मि देसाई
bigg boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो से बाहर आते ही रश्मि ने बताई अरहान की सच्चाई, बोलीं- 'मैं अब इस बारे में...'

16 फरवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

16 फरवरी का राशिफल: रविवार के दिन सूर्य देव चमका देंगे इन 5 राशियों का भाग्य, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

16 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
संकुल में लोगों को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी।
Varanasi

काशीवासियों को सीएए पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दी ये बड़ी सीख

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

बिग बॉस के ग्रैंड फिनाले में नहीं दिखे ये चार कंटेस्टेंट्स, घर की मालकिन का तो अता पता नहीं था

16 फरवरी 2020

बिग बॉस 13
कोएना मित्रा
अरहान खान
Khesari Lal Yadav
Television

बिग बॉस के ग्रैंड फिनाले में नहीं दिखे ये चार कंटेस्टेंट्स, घर की मालकिन का तो अता पता नहीं था

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

बिग बॉस खत्म होने के बाद भी नहीं हुई इन दो कंटेस्टेंट की सुलह, मिलने से भी किया इंकार

16 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma
Television

बिग बॉस खत्म होने के बाद भी नहीं हुई इन दो कंटेस्टेंट की सुलह, मिलने से भी किया इंकार

16 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
delhi police encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ट्रक से टकराई वैन में लगी आग, सात लोग जिंदा जले
Kanpur

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद वैन में लगी आग, जिंदा जले 7 लोग, सीएम ने जताया खेद

17 फरवरी 2020

rashmi desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 10 लाख रुपये लेकर पारस ने इसलिए छोड़ा था शो, सिद्धार्थ और रश्मि बने वजह ?

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोनावायरस
World

कोरोनावायरस का कहर जारी, चीन में मृतकों की संख्या 1700 के पार हुई

17 फरवरी 2020

NIA got important clues in DSP Davinder Singh case
Jammu

डीएसपी दविंदर के साथ गिरफ्तार वकील ही आतंकी नेटवर्क का मुख्य साजिशकर्ता

17 फरवरी 2020

Important for India and Pak to de-escalate both militarily and verbally says UN chief Guterres
India News

कश्मीर पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख की मध्यस्थता की पेशकश, भारत का जवाब- तीसरा पक्ष मंजूर नहीं

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

आयुष्मान से तुलना पर भड़कीं तापसी और हिजाब पर ए आर रहमान की बेटी का बयान, पांच खबरें

17 फरवरी 2020

Asim Riaz
Television

बिग बॉस से निकलते ही आसिम की खुली किस्मत, शाहरुख की बेटी के साथ करेंगे फिल्म!

17 फरवरी 2020

No time frame set by govt to remove all income tax exemptions says Nirmala Sitharaman
India News

आयकर छूट खत्म करने की कोई समय सीमा नहीं, इन विकल्पों पर ले सकते हैं छूट का लाभ

16 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल
Astrology

17 फरवरी इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

16 फरवरी 2020

Megha Burman
Bollywood

अपनी बात: जब स्क्रिप्ट हाथ में आई तो पता चला कि कंगना के साथ हो चुका है सेलेक्शन

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के वुहान से लौटे 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, जल्द जा सकेंगे अपने घर

वुहान से भारत लाए गए 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। इन सभी लोगों को आईटीबीपी के सुविधा केंद्र में रखा गया था। अब ये सभी जल्द अपने घर जा सकेंगे।

16 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव 1:08

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, सात लोग जिंदा जले

16 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:42

17 फरवरी इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

16 फरवरी 2020

जामिया 2:14

जामिया में छात्रों पर पुलिस बर्बरता का वीडियो, अमर उजाला वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है

16 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस 1:18

पीएम मोदी ने काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को किया रवाना, जानिए ट्रेन के खास फीचर्स

16 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सियासतः शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने बनाई दूरी

विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस नेताओं ने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जाने की जहमत तक नहीं उठाई।

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain
Delhi NCR

'मैं ईश्वर की...' जगह शहीद, बुद्ध और अल्लाह के नाम पर मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ

16 फरवरी 2020

इसी बाइक पर हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः डिवाइडर से टकराई बाइक, फ्लाईओवर से गिरकर दो युवकों की मौत

17 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः मां के सामने नहर में गिरी तीन साल की मासूम, मौत

17 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस के स्थापना दिवस पर लोगो को संबोधित करते हुए अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह बोले- उपद्रवियों से निपटते वक्त उकसावे में न आकर दिल्ली पुलिस को बने रहना चाहिए शांत

16 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस: जस्टिस आर. भानुमति
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

शपथ के बाद रामलीला मैदान से केजरीवाल की हुंकार, हम होंगे कामयाब...

16 फरवरी 2020

bhajanpura murder case
Delhi NCR

भजनपुरा में परिवार के पांच लोगों की हत्या में इस्तेमाल रॉड बरामद

17 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शनकारी महिला
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह से मिलेंगे शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारी, गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा- ऐसी कोई बैठक तय नहीं

15 फरवरी 2020

वापस लौटे शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: प्रदर्शनकारी बोले- अनुमति मिलने के बाद वे शाह के आवास के लिए मार्च करेंगे

16 फरवरी 2020

Related

Tihar Jail
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ जेल संख्या चार में कैदी आपस में भिड़े, 10 घायल, प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी

16 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मॉडल से देश भर में बदलाव की राजनीति का संदेश

17 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के मंत्रिमंडल में तीसरी बार शामिल हुए शिक्षा की तस्वीर बदलने वाले सिसोदिया

16 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस की कांस्टेबल की हत्या
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग बेटी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की मां की हत्या, दिल्ली पुलिस में थीं कांस्टेबल

15 फरवरी 2020

रोहित शेखर (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

रोहित शेखर की पत्नी ने कुंठा के कारण की थी हत्या: उज्ज्वला

16 फरवरी 2020

कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग घरेलू सहायिका से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 20 वर्ष कारावास, गर्भवती हो गई थी पीड़िता

16 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited