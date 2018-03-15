शहर चुनें

जेएनयू से लापता छात्रा बरामद, वापसी के बाद बताया कहां गई थी वो

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:25 PM IST
JNU
JNU
10 मार्च से जेएनयू से गायब पीएडी छात्रा का पता चल गया है। पुलिस ने बताया है वह वापस लौट आई है। पुलिस का कहना है कि छात्रा ने बताया है कि वह अपनी मर्जी से कहीं गई थी और अब लौट आई है और वह बिल्कुल ठीक है।


बता दें कि पूजा कसाना नाम की एमफिल लाइफ साइंस की प्रथम वर्ष की छात्रा जेएनयू के अपने हॉस्टल से गायब हो गई थी। छात्रा के पिता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर उसकी खोज शुरू कर दी थी।

पुलिस के अनुसार पूजा कसाना जेएनयू में एफफिल की लाइफ साइंसेज की छात्रा है और उसने आखिरी बार 10 मार्च को परिवारवालों से बात की थी। उसमें उसने बताया था कि वह बाहर खाना खाने जा रही है।

अगले दिन 11 मार्च को जब उसके पिता फोन किया तो उसका फोन नहीं लगा। इसके बात चिंतित पिता जेएनयू पहुंच गए और मिलने की कोशिश की तो पता चला कि उसका कमरा बंद था।

जब जेएनयू प्रशासन ने इस बात की कोई सही जानकारी नहीं दी तो पिता ने पुलिस में शिकायत कर दी। पूजा के वापस आने की जानकारी दिल्ली पुलिस के डीसीपी मिलिंद डोंबरे ने दी।
jnu girl missing najeeb ahmad

