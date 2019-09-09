शहर चुनें

मेट्रो में मुफ्त सफर पर अध्ययन किया जा रहा : केजरीवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 12:39 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का कहना है कि दिल्ली मेट्रो में महिलाओं के मुफ्त सफर पर अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशों को पढ़ने के बाद इस पर बात करेंगे। 
एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि डीटीसी बसों में महिलाओं के मुफ्त सफर की योजना 29 अक्तूबर से लागू हो जाएगी। दिल्ली मेट्रो में महिलाओं के मुफ्त सफर पर बाद में निर्णय लिया जाएगा। 
delhi metro free ride in delhi metro arvind kejriwal dmrc dtc
