शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Romanian Florin Spiridon arrested by Kolkata Police in Delhi

दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार हुआ एक रोमानियाई युवक, पुलिस को मिले ये सामान

अमर उजाला न्यूज, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 09:35 PM IST
युवक गिरफ्तार
युवक गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता पुलिस की गुप्तचर विभाग की टीम ने दिल्ली से एक रोमानियाई युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसकी पहचान फ्लोरिन स्पिरिडॉन के रूप में हुई है और इसकी उम्र 28 वर्ष बताई जा रही है। साथ ही इसके पास से मैग्नेटिक चिप्स, बैटरी, पिन होल कैमरा चिप जैसी चीजें बरामद हुई है।, पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।   
विज्ञापन
 



 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Delhi Fire
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: हजारों हैं एक दरवाजे वाली मौत की फैक्टरियां

9 दिसंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

संसद भवन की सुरक्षा में सेंध लगाने का कर रहा था प्रयास, सुरक्षाबलों ने धरा

9 दिसंबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

नहीं थम रही दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर सियासत, मनोज तिवारी बोले- फैक्टरी का मालिक आप का कार्यकर्ता

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
लंबित मामले
India News

41,682 केस...30 साल से बस तारीख पर तारीख, जानें सबसे पुराना लंबित मामला

9 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पीड़िता की एक गलती से उसे नहीं मिला न्याय, अदालत ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी डॉक्टर को किया बरी

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कार सर्विसिंग पर दी तो उसका चेसिस नंबर बदल गया, जानिए क्या है माजरा

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi crime news delhi police kolkata detective department
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fastag For Cars
Auto News

Fastag को लेकर लोगों की अजीबोगरीब शिकायतें, घर में खड़ी कार से भी कट रहा टोल टैक्स!

9 दिसंबर 2019

वारदात को याद कर विलाप करती महिला
Meerut

जब भरी पंचायत में प्रेमी युगल को गंडासे से काट डाला, समाज की क्रूरता की दास्तां सुनाती हैं ये घटनाएं

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ब्रिटेन में चुनाव
World

दुनिया के इस देश में 'कश्मीर मुद्दे' पर लड़ा जा रहा चुनाव, निर्णायक भूमिका में हैं भारतीय मतदाता

9 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
Bollywood

Bigg Boss ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को किया घर से बाहर, रश्मि ने मौका मिलते ही शहनाज के लिए बोली ये बात

9 दिसंबर 2019

26 दिसंबर को लगेगा साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण
Astrology

26 को है ग्रहण, जानें सूर्य ग्रहण का सूतक काल, क्यों होता है अशुभ

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
miss universe
Bollywood

बिकिनी पहन कर रैंप वॉक कर रही थीं मॉडल्स, गिर पड़ीं तो वीडियो हो गया वायरल

9 दिसंबर 2019

your take home salary, pf and gratuity will change soon as new bill to be tabled in parliament
Personal Finance

बढ़ सकता है आपका वेतन, पीएफ अंशदान में बदलाव की तैयारी में केंद्र सरकार

9 दिसंबर 2019

Anaj Mandi fire if road were broad and information given on right
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः अगर पहले ही उठाया गया होता ये कदम तो बच जातीं 43 जानें, 7 माह पहले भी लगी थी आग

9 दिसंबर 2019

open business by Narendra Modi Government scheme Mudra Yojna earn money easily
Personal Finance

मोदी सरकार की मदद से खोलें अपना बिजनेस, होगा छह लाख रुपये का मुनाफा!

9 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः कौन थे बिहार से आए ये मजदूर, फैक्ट्री में लगी आग ने जिनकी ले ली जान

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जेएनयू छात्रों पर लाठी चार्ज
Delhi NCR

JNU: छात्रों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर कर रहे थे मार्च

विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर उद्योग भवन, केंद्रीय सचिवालय और लोक कल्याण मार्ग मेट्रो स्टेशन को बंद कर दिया गया है।

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में निर्माण कार्य पाबंदी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी ढील, इन 12 घंटों में चलेगा काम

9 दिसंबर 2019

अनाज मंडी की उसी इमारत में आज फिर लगी आग
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी की उसी इमारत में आज फिर उठा धुआं, लोग समझे लगी आग, फिर सामने आया सच

9 दिसंबर 2019

घटनास्थल की जांच थ्री डी लेजर स्केनिंग से करती फॉरेंसिक टीम
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः 3डी स्कैनर बताएगा कैसे लगी आग, दूसरी बार हो रहा इस तकनीक का इस्तेमाल

9 दिसंबर 2019

Swati Maliwal
Delhi NCR

निर्भया फंड को लेकर स्वाति मालिवाल ने लिखा केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी को पत्र

9 दिसंबर 2019

इंतजार करते परिजन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली अग्निकांड : शवों की शिनाख्त के लिए रात भर ठंड में ही तड़पते रहे परिजन

9 दिसंबर 2019

शुरू हुआ सर्दी का सितम
Delhi NCR

मौसम का मिजाज बदला, उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू

9 दिसंबर 2019

इमारत का मालिक रिहान
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्रिकांड: 14 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजे गए मालिक व मैनेजर, सभी मृतकों की पहचान हुई

9 दिसंबर 2019

हादसे के बाद
Delhi NCR

सूरत-ए-हालः यातना गृह से कम नहीं हैं अनाज मंडी की फैक्टरियां

9 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

निर्भया दुष्कर्म मामलाः दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति के पास पहुंची, फांसी की तैयारी शुरू

8 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

10 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

10 दिसंबर का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहनेवाला है और क्या इस दिन कोई रुका कार्य होने की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ ही क्या कहती है आपकी राशि देखिए यहां।

9 दिसंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी 1:25

सोनिया गांधी के बर्थडे पर गिफ्ट में प्याज, पुडुचेरी के सीएम ने कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया उपहार

9 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

दक्षिण अफ्रीका की जोजिबिनी टूंजी बनीं मिस यूनिवर्स 2019

9 दिसंबर 2019

कर्नाटक उपचुनाव 1:53

कर्नाटक उपचुनाव : 15 में से 12 सीटों पर भाजपा जीती, 2 सीटें कांग्रेस, जेडीएस नहीं खोल पाई खाता

9 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2:08

जानिए, नागरिकता संशोधन बिल से क्या होंगे बदलाव, जिस पर मचा है बवाल

9 दिसंबर 2019

Related

घर में लगे पौधों के साथ एमएल अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

शुद्ध हवा के लिए घर में लगा दिए एक हजार से अधिक पौधे और 500 गमले

9 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आग लगने वाली इमारत का पिछले हफ्ते हुआ था सर्वेक्षण, ऊपरी मंजिलों पर लगा था ताला 

9 दिसंबर 2019

woman protest against unnao rape case
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता की मौत से दुखी महिला ने भांजी पर फेंका पेट्रोल, आग लगाने की कोशिश

7 दिसंबर 2019

मोहम्मद चिन्नू
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः इमारत से सुरक्षित बाहर निकले मोहम्मद चिन्नू ने सुनाई अंदर की पूरी कहानी

8 दिसंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अग्रिम जमानत पर चल रहे रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को राहत, विदेश जाने की मिली अनुमति

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से मुरादाबाद के बीच सीधी बस सेवा शुरू

9 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited