दिल्ली चुनाव: राजद ने जारी की चार उम्मीदवारों की सूची

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases names of four candidates for #DelhiElections2020— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020
Pramod Tyagi to contest from Burari, Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh to contest from Palam assembly constituencies.
नामांकन को अब 24 घंटे से भी कम समय बचा है, लेकिन भाजपा ने अबतक 13 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का एलान नहीं किया है।
20 जनवरी 2020