दिल्ली चुनाव: राजद ने जारी की चार उम्मीदवारों की सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 10:54 PM IST
राजद
राजद - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने गठबंधन दल राजद को चार सीटें दी हैं। सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने चारों उम्मीदवारों के नामों की घोषणा कर दी। राजद के सभी चारों प्रत्याशी मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्र भरेंगे। जारी सूची के अनुसार राजद ने बुराड़ी से प्रमोद त्यागी, किराड़ी से रियाजुद्दीन खान, उत्तम नगर से शक्ति कुमार बिश्नोई और पालम से निर्मल कुमार सिंह को टिकट दिया है। 
बता दें कि रविवार को मीडिया से बात करते हुए राजद के नेता मनोज झा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के साथ हमारे समझौते के अनुसार राजद चार सीटों पर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी। ये चार सीटें बुराड़ी, किराड़ी, उत्तम नगर और पालम हैं। 
rjd delhi election 2020 delhi assembly elections election
