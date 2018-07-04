शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम, झमाझम बारिश से मिली लोगों को राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 09:40 AM IST
बारिश
बारिश
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पिछले कई दिनों से जारी उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत मिली है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बुधवार सुबह कई इलाकों में झमाझम बारिश हुई, जिससे लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। 
बारिश की वजह वाहन चालकों को थोड़ी परेशानी आई। सुबह-सुबह ऑफिस पहुंचने वाले लोगों को भी परेशानियां उठानी पड़ी। मंगलवार को भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे, लेकिन बारिश नहीं हुई थी। 

बुधवार को सुबह से ही मौसम बदल गया। दिल्ली के आरके पुरम इलाके में जमकर बारिश हुई। काफी देर तक हुई इस बारिश से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।
 

 

