दिल्लीः राम लाल आनंद कॉलेज के प्रेसिडेंट उत्कर्ष शर्मा की मृत्यु

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के रामलाल आनंद कॉलेज के प्रेसिडेंट उत्कर्ष शर्मा अपने आवास पर मृत पाए गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उत्कर्ष तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र थे।

Delhi: Utkarsh Sharma, President of Ram Lal Anand College and 3rd year student, found dead at his residence. Investigation underway.