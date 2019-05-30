दिल्लीः राम लाल आनंद कॉलेज के प्रेसिडेंट उत्कर्ष शर्मा की मृत्यु

Delhi: Utkarsh Sharma, President of Ram Lal Anand College and 3rd year student, found dead at his residence. Investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में विदेशी मेहमानों, मुख्यमंत्रियों, राज्यपालों और अन्य विशिष्ट अतिथियों के आगमन को देखते हुये राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
30 मई 2019