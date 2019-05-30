शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   President of Ram Lal Anand College delhi Utkarsh Sharma found dead at his residence

दिल्लीः राम लाल आनंद कॉलेज के प्रेसिडेंट उत्कर्ष शर्मा की मृत्यु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 10:20 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के रामलाल आनंद कॉलेज के प्रेसिडेंट उत्कर्ष शर्मा अपने आवास पर मृत पाए गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उत्कर्ष तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 

Recommended

pm modi
India News

मोदी सरकार 2: पीएम मोदी ने अपने आवास पर संभावित मंत्रियों के साथ की चाय पर चर्चा

30 मई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इंग्लैंड-दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच होगा उद्घाटन मैच, किसका पलड़ा भारी?

30 मई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मेजबान इंग्लैंड का विजयी आगाज, पहले मैच में द. अफ्रीका को 104 रन से हराया

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
uttarakhand board 10th 12th class results 2019 live update ubse uk board result at ubse.uk.gov.in
Education

UK Board Result 2019 Live Updates: 10वीं में अनंता सकलानी तो 12वीं में सताक्षी तिवारी ने किया टॉप

30 मई 2019

Bollywood

इन 10 किरदारों ने परेश रावल को बनाया दिग्गज स्टार, हर किरदार में आसानी से हो जाते हैं फिट

30 मई 2019

Paresh Rawal
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

इन 10 किरदारों ने परेश रावल को बनाया दिग्गज स्टार, हर किरदार में आसानी से हो जाते हैं फिट

30 मई 2019

Bollywood

PHOTOS: बेहद खूबसूरत और बोल्ड हैं टीवी की 'माया', बिपाशा बसु के पति से रचाई थी पहली शादी

30 मई 2019

जेनिफर विंगेट
जेनिफर विंगेट
जेनिफर विंगेट
जेनिफर विंगेट
Bollywood

PHOTOS: बेहद खूबसूरत और बोल्ड हैं टीवी की 'माया', बिपाशा बसु के पति से रचाई थी पहली शादी

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
utkarsh sharma ram lal anand college president found dead
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसे मिलेगी अहम पदों की बागडोर
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ कौन होंगे वो चेहरे जो संभाल सकते हैं ये सबसे अहम 6 पद

30 मई 2019

ED will occupy 64.93 crores of AJL land in Panchkula
India News

चुनाव में मिली करारी हार के बाद गांधी परिवार को लगा एक और झटका, 64 करोड़ की संपत्ति होगी अटैच

30 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह: दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, दस हजार जवान तैनात

30 मई 2019

दिल्ली से नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

सांसद खत्म करेंगे 22 साल का वनवास,  विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान काम के दम पर मांगेंगे वोट

30 मई 2019

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह: दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, दस हजार जवान तैनात

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में विदेशी मेहमानों, मुख्यमंत्रियों, राज्यपालों और अन्य विशिष्ट अतिथियों के आगमन को देखते हुये राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। 

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली से नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

सांसद खत्म करेंगे 22 साल का वनवास,  विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान काम के दम पर मांगेंगे वोट

30 मई 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल थप्पड़ मामला: मनोज तिवारी के खिलाफ शिकायत पर बयान दर्ज कराने का निर्देश

30 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जिम से लौट रहे दो लोगों को सरेराह गोलियों से भूना, बदमाश हुए फरार

30 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

राष्ट्रपति भवन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के चलते राष्ट्रपति भवन के आसपास आज बंद रहेंगे कई मार्ग

30 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय: स्नातक में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया आज से शुरू, पोर्टल से करें आवेदन

30 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंची शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी को मनाने के लिए घर के बाहर समर्थकों का हुजूम, टाइटलर और शीला दीक्षित भी पहुंचे

29 मई 2019

सीएम केजरीवाल एलजी अनिल बैजल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भी लागू होगा सरकारी नौकरियों में सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 10 फीसदी आरक्षण

29 मई 2019

kejriwal jaitley
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने की जेटली के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना, कहा- मतभेद के बावजूद हमेशा दिया प्यार

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह सहित 58 मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ, कैबिनेट में कई नए चेहरे शामिल

पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह सहित 58 मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ। कैबिनेट में कई नए चेहरे हुए शामिल। तो कई पुराने चेहरों को नहीं मिली जगह।

30 मई 2019

मोदी शपथ 3:03

मोदी सरकार की दूसरी पारी शुरू, मोदी समेत 58 मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ

30 मई 2019

मोदी शपथ 3:51

कुछ इस तरह से 2014 और 2019 में मोदी ने ली प्रधानमंत्री की शपथ, देखें वीडियो

30 मई 2019

जल संकट 3:36

महाराष्ट्र से झारखंड तक पानी की बूंद-बूंद को तरसते लोग, देखें वीडियो

30 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 1:05

पाकिस्तान में महंगाई ने छूआ आसमान, 4 जून से भारत में शुरू होगी OnePlus 7 की सेल समेत बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

Related

आत्मसुरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला ‘अपराजिता-100 मिलियन स्माइल्स’ अभियानः छात्राओं को दिया आत्मसुरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण

30 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने कहा, दान करूंगी बतौर सांसद मिलने वाला अपना पूरा वेतन

29 मई 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने बताया सिर्फ गरीब ही नहीं मिडिल क्लास के लिए भी किया काम, कर दिया ये दावा

30 मई 2019

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर कूड़े से बरामद सोने के बिस्किट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के कूड़ेदान से 31 लाख का सोना बरामद 

29 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन हैं किरण रिजिजू, मोदी सरकार में बन सकते हैं मंत्री

30 मई 2019

कमलेश वाल्मीकि
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सांसद कमलेश वाल्मीकि की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

28 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.