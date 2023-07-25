Delhi Metro: मेट्रो के अंदर भीख मांगता दिखा बुजुर्ग, यात्री ने वीडियो बनाकर कर दिया वायरल; DMRC ने झाड़ा पल्ला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली मेट्रो के अंदर नाचने व आपत्तिजनक हरकत की वीडियो के बाद अब एक बुजुर्ग का भीख मांगने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है। एक यात्री ने वीडियो को ट्वीट कर दावा किया है कि यह दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल के अंदर का दृश्य है।
When did this start happening in the metro?— Mehak Sharma (@writerindenial) July 24, 2023
(A physically challenged person begging in the metro coaches) @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/3AmHd2AUph
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed