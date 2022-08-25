NSE Snooping Case: चित्रा रामकृष्ण की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित, जानिए क्या है मामला

नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज की पूर्व एमडी चित्रा रामकृष्ण की जमानत याचिका पर दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने आदेश सुरक्षित रखा है। चित्रा को एनएसई कर्मचारियों की फोन टैपिंग, जासूसी और मनी लाउंड्रिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

A Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, arrested by Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange.