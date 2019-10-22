अब गुड़गांव रैपिड मेट्रो को चलाएगा डीएमआरसी

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), from today. pic.twitter.com/LEl7aAye1S— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
राजधानी दिल्ली में 4-15 नवंबर तक चलने वाली सम-विषम योजना को जनहित याचिका दायर कर चुनौती दी गई है। इस योजना में महिला चालकों को छूट देने के कारण इसकी वैधानिकता को चुनौती दी गई है।
22 अक्टूबर 2019