Now DMRC will run Gurgaon Rapid Metro

अब गुड़गांव रैपिड मेट्रो को चलाएगा डीएमआरसी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 07:27 PM IST
रैपिड मेट्रो
रैपिड मेट्रो - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) अब रैपिड मेट्रो रेल गुड़गांव लिमिटेड (RMGL) को चलएगा। बता दें कि दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन ने रैपिड मेट्रो रेल गुड़गांव लिमिटेड और रैपिड मेट्रो रेल गुड़गांव साउथ लिमिटेड द्वारा बनाए गए रैपिड मेट्रो लिंक को टेक ओवर कर लिया है।
अब इसके संचालन और रखरखाव का काम डीएमआरसी करेगी। 


 
