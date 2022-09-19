Noida: गोल्फ कोर्स मेट्रो स्टेशन पर युवक ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर की आत्महत्या

नोएडा सेक्टर 39 थाना क्षेत्र के नोएडा गोल्फ कोर्स मेट्रो स्टेशन पर हरियाणा के एक युवक ने मेट्रो ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया। इसकी जानकारी नोएडा डीसीपी आशुतोष द्विवेदी ने दी है।
Noida, Uttar Pradesh | A youth from Haryana allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at the Noida Golf Course Metro Station under Noida Sector 39 Police Station. Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem: DCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/NxJgDEc9GP— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022
