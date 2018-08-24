शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   ग्रेनो व नोएडा में सात नमूने जांच के लिए भेजे

ग्रेनो व नोएडा में सात नमूने जांच के लिए भेजे

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 07:16 PM IST
50 किलो मिलावटी खोया नष्ट कराया, सात सैंपल भरे
ग्रेटर नोएडा। खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग की टीमों ने अभियान चलाकर कई स्थानों से सैंपल भरे हैं। जिलाधिकारी बीएन सिंह ने बताया कि रक्षाबंधन पर खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग ने जनपद में संचालित खाद्य प्रतिष्ठानों का सघन निरीक्षण किया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राम नरेश, रेनू सिंह और आशुतोष कुमार की टीम ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में 7 नमूनों का संग्रह किया। इसमें गणपति स्वीट्स अल्फा-टू मार्केट से खोया बर्फी और खोया का नमूना लिया गया। यहां से मानक के अनुरूप नहीं पाए जाने पर लगभग 50 किलो खोये को नष्ट कराया गया। वहीं सैनिक कुमार सिंह, प्रीति और श्वेता चक्रवर्ती खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी की टीम ने सेक्टर 49 नोएडा स्थित विशाल मेगा मार्ट का निरीक्षण कर बेसन और दो खाद्य तेलों के नमूने संग्रहीत किए। इसके बाद नोएडा के सेक्टर 76 स्थित बीकानेरी स्वीट्स से नारियल बर्फी का सैंपल भरा गया। जिला अभिहित अधिकारी खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन संजय शर्मा ने बताया है कि अभियान आगे भी इसी प्रकार जारी रहेगा। ब्यूरो




वल्लभ भवन, भोपाल
National

मध्य प्रदेश में आरक्षण में गड़बड़ी, ओबीसी उम्मीदवारों को सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर चुना

मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय ने राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग (एमपीपीएससी) के जरिये हिन्दी विषय के सहायक प्रोफेसरों के चयन में सामान्य (अनारक्षित) वर्ग की महिला उम्मीदवारों के आरक्षण में गड़बड़ी के आरोपों पर आज जवाब तलब किया।

24 अगस्त 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

मिर्चपुर हत्याकांड: 15 दोषियों को राहत देने से हाईकोर्ट का इनकार

24 अगस्त 2018

court tells petitioner to present evidence in Plea for sedition case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

सिद्धू देशद्रोही हैं या नहीं? अदालत ने शिकायतकर्ता से मांगा सबूत

24 अगस्त 2018

एससी/एसटी के विरोध में स्वर्ण समाज के लोगों ने किया पंचायत
Noida

एससी/एसटी के विरोध में स्वर्ण समाज के लोगों ने किया पंचायत

24 अगस्त 2018

Lalu Yadav bail petition hearing in Ranchi Highcourt, Jharkhand
Bihar

हाईकोर्ट से लालू को बड़ा झटका, नहीं बढ़ी जमानत, 30 अगस्त को करना होगा सरेंडर

24 अगस्त 2018

कांग्रेस घास या गाजर घास बन रही है गंभीर समस्या: डा. मलिक
Palwal

कांग्रेस घास या गाजर घास बन रही है गंभीर समस्या: डा. मलिक

24 अगस्त 2018

Curfew imposed in Malpura of Rajasthan after beaten kanwariya
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के मालपुरा में आगजनी और पत्थरबाजी के बाद लगा कर्फ्यू, कांवड़ियों से हुई थी मारपीट

24 अगस्त 2018

Rajasthan journalist Durg Singh gets bail, Nitish Kumar ask for investigation
Bihar

राजस्थान के पत्रकार दुर्ग सिंह को मिली जमानत, नीतीश करवा रहे हैं जांच

24 अगस्त 2018

igi

पैसेंजर के एक ट्वीट से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव, मंत्री ने भी दिया आदेश

24 अगस्त 2018

mp shanta kumar donate one month salary to kerala flood relief fund
Shimla

संकट की घड़ी में सरकार और समाज दोनों की भूमिका: शांता कुमार

24 अगस्त 2018

कोर्ट से मिली रिटायर्ड कर्नल को राहत, जानिए क्या था पूरा मामला

एससी एसटी एक्ट स्पेशल कोर्ट ने रिटायर्ड कर्नल वी.एस. चौहान को मारपीट और छेड़छाड़ मामले में जमानत दे दी है।

21 अगस्त 2018

नोएडा 2:40

VIDEO: रिटायर्ड कर्नल से मारपीट मामले में पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन, दो सिपाही गिरफ्तार

19 अगस्त 2018

रेप 2:36

मां-बाप गए थे कांवड़ लेने, बच्ची के साथ हुआ ‘गंदा काम’

12 अगस्त 2018

rape 4:11

पहले किया रेप फिर पांच साल की मासूम का गला दबाकर मार डाला

8 अगस्त 2018

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान 03:00

"मोदी जी हमें भारत में रहने दें या यहीं मार दें"

31 जुलाई 2018

दिव्यांग खिलाड़ियों की याचिका पर केंद्र को निर्देश
Noida

दिव्यांग खिलाड़ियों की याचिका पर केंद्र को निर्देश

24 अगस्त 2018

शहीद राजगुरू को याद किया
Faridabad

शहीद राजगुरू को याद किया

24 अगस्त 2018

Pravasi bharatiya sammelan will give chnace hospitality to foreign guests
Varanasi

विदेशी मेहमानों को अपने घर पर ठहराने का मौका दे रहा एनआरआई समिट, करना होगा यह

24 अगस्त 2018

encounter broke out in anantnag jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग मुठभेड़ में जैश का पाक आतंकी ढेर, पत्थरबाजों को पेलेट गन चलाकर खदेड़ा

24 अगस्त 2018

परिजन से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Agra

बीमारी से तंग 87 साल की महिला ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, मंजर देख सहमे लोग

24 अगस्त 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल देखने आया बांग्लादेशी पर्यटक लापता, तलाश में वृंदावन पहुंचा परिवार

24 अगस्त 2018



