खंभा झुका

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 21 Aug 2018 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्यावली बस स्टैंड पर खंभा दे रहा हादसों को दावत
जारजा। कोतवाली जारचा क्षेत्र के गाव प्यावली में वर्षों से बस स्टैंड पर 11 हजार की बिजली की लाइन का खंभा झुका हुआ है। इसके गिरने से कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार इसकी शिकायत की, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। इससे ग्रामीणों में रोष है। ग्रामीण धर्मेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि प्राथमिक स्कूल प्यावली के सामने से 11 हजार वोल्ट की बिजली की लाइन जा रही है, जिसके तार प्राथमिक स्कूल व आदर्श हाई सेकेंडरी स्कूल के मैदान से होकर जा रहे हैं। वहीं, इसी लाइन का लोहे का खंभा लंबे समय से झुका हुआ है। गिरने से बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। ग्रामीणों की तरफ से कई बार विद्युत निगम से शिकायत की गई, लेकिन फिर भी खंभे को नहीं बदला गया। इस रास्ते से स्कूली बच्चे भी गुजरते हैं। ब्यूरो

सीबीआई
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः फिरोजपुर रेंज के आईजी ढिल्लों की बढ़ी परेशानी, गिरफ्तारी की लटक रही तलवार

फिरोजपुर रेंज के आईजी गुरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों की परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं। तीसरी बार भी समन भेजे जाने के बावजूद जांच के लिए सीबीआई के समक्ष पेश न होने पर उनकी गिरफ्तारी की संभावनाएं बढ़ गई हैं।

22 अगस्त 2018

