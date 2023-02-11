Noida : डिवाइडर से टकराने के  बाद कार पलटी, महिला की मौत, सड़क हादसे में पांच घायल

नोएडा सेक्टर 24 थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत भूमिका जादौन नाम की एक महिला की कार के डिवाइडर से टकराने से मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार हादसे में पांच अन्य घायल हो गए हैं। उन्हें अस्पताल भेजा गया है।
One woman namely Bhumika Jadaun died after her car collided with the divider at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 PS area. Five others have been injured and sent to a hospital. Postmortem of the body is being done. Further investigation underway: Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida pic.twitter.com/GyyCT6USl0— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023
