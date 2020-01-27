शहर चुनें

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका सुनने को सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार, राष्ट्रपति के फैसले को दी है चुनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:00 AM IST
nirbhaya case mukesh singh
nirbhaya case mukesh singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की आखिरी याचिका सुनने को सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी हो गया है। बता दें कि दोषी मुकेश कुमार सिंह ने राष्ट्रपति द्वारा दया याचिका ठुकराने के फैसले को चुनौती दी थी।
nirbhaya case verdict nirbhaya case update nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case hanging nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanging nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts plea nirbhaya convicts family delhi high court pawan gupta akshay kumar singh pawan gupta nirbhaya vinay sharma nirbhaya mukesh singh nirbhaya tihar jail supreme court mercy plea nirbhaya nirbhaya case nirbhaya
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

