Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   nirbhaya case: Pawan Kumar Gupta files curative petition in Supreme Court

निर्भया केसः दोषी पवन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की क्यूरेटिव याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 04:01 PM IST
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में फांसी की सजा पाए चारों दोषियों में से एक पवन गुप्ता ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन दाखिल की है। याचिका में दोषी पवन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अपनी फांसी की सजा को आजीवन कारावास में बदलने की मांग की है।
बता दें कि पवन के पास अभी क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन के अलावा राष्ट्रपति के पास दया याचिका दायर करने का भी विकल्प बाकी है। वहीं बाकी तीनों दोषियों ने अपने सारे विकल्पों का इस्तेमाल कर लिया है। वहीं, कोर्ट ने  निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को तीन मार्च को फांसी पर लटकाने के आदेश जारी किए हुए हैं।
nirbhaya case nirbhaya convict pawan kumar gupta supreme court curative petition

