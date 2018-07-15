शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Tilak Vihar police station, delhi

दिल्ली: तिलक विहार थाने में नाबालिग ने की खुदकुशी, परिजनों ने पड़ोसी पर लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 09:21 AM IST
minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Tilak Vihar police station, delhi
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के तिलक विहार थाने में एक नाबालिग लड़की ने देर रात पंखे से लटककर खुदकुशी कर ली। युवती के परिजनों के मुताबिक देर रात तिलक विहार चौकी से इनके पास फोन आया जिसके बाद मृतक नाबालिग युवती के परिजन तिलक विहार चौकी पहुंचे। मृतक युवती के भाई का कहना है कि हम जब पहुंचे तो पुलिस हमें एक रूम में बंद कर दिया जबकि हमारी बहन दूसरे रूम में थी हमने जब खिड़की से देखा तो हमारी बहन फंदे से लटकी हुई थी।
बारहवीं की कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली लड़की की मां का दावा है कि उनके पड़ोसी अपने बेटे से शादी के लिए दबाव बना रहे थे। लेकिन शादी से हमलोग इनकार कर रहे थे क्योंकि बच्ची नाबालिग थी। बीती रात करीब 10.30 बजे बेटी अचानक गायब हो गई। मां ने जब पड़ोसियों से पूछा तो उन्होंने बेटी के बारे में जानकारी होने से इनकार कर दिया।





 
minor girl suicide tilak vihar police station delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ajay Devgn start shooting biopic of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim
Bollywood

एक और बड़े खिलाड़ी की बनने जा रही है बायोपिक, लीड रोल में नजर आएंगे अजय देवगन

15 जुलाई 2018

5 Romantic ways to express love in monsoon will take your heart away
Relationship

बारिश के मौसम में ये 5 टिप्स बनाएंगे आपकी डेट को बेहद रोमांटिक

15 जुलाई 2018

sleep disorder
Yoga and Health

नींद नहीं आती तो केले का करें यूं इस्तेमाल, झट से दूर होगी समस्या

15 जुलाई 2018

History in a Jar: Know the fascinating facts about pickles
Healthy Food

वक्त के साथ बदला अचार का स्वाद, जानें कितना पुराना है इसका खट्टा- मीठा मसालेदार इतिहास

14 जुलाई 2018

Best way to beat your age with the help of mustard oil
Home Remedies

बढ़ती उम्र को बेअसर कर देता है इस फूल का तेल, छिपी और भी कई खूबियां

14 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

पहली बार इस एक्ट्रेस संग 'संजू' में दिखी रणबीर की हॉट केमिस्ट्री, बोलीं- 'मुझे चांद पे ले चलो'

14 जुलाई 2018

Amazing home remedy tips to get rid of mosquitoes
Home Remedies

बारिश शुरू होते ही मच्छरों के आतंक से हो गए हैं परेशान तो कपूर का एक टुकड़ा देगा राहत, जानें कैसे

14 जुलाई 2018

indian railway
Weird Stories

क्यों होता है रेल के अंतिम डिब्बे पर X का निशान, वजह बड़ी ही दिलचस्प

14 जुलाई 2018

upsc civil services prelims exam 2018 results declared
Career Plus

UPSC Result 2018: सिविल सर्विस प्री परीक्षा के नतीजों का ऐलान, ऐसे करें चेक

14 जुलाई 2018

Divyanka Tripathi
Television

33 की उम्र में दिव्यांका बनीं 'दादी', नए लुक में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

14 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

Indian Rihanna said firstly people used to reject me now they come for selfies and autographs
Chhattisgarh

यह हैं भारत की रिहाना, जानें कैसे एक डस्की लड़की बनी टॉप मॉडल

रेनी कुजुर इन दिनों अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पॉप स्टार रिहाना की तरह दिखाई देने की वजह से सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं।

15 जुलाई 2018

Eligad's youth, who makes the model hostage, a procession taken out of Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

मॉडल को बंधक बनाने वाले अलीगढ़ के युवक का भोपाल में निकाला जुलूस

15 जुलाई 2018

Bhopal Hostage
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: बंधक बनाई गई मॉडल लड़की को 12 घंटों बाद बचाया गया, शादी करना चाहता था लड़का

13 जुलाई 2018

theft
Delhi NCR

पूर्व आईजी का करोड़पति बेटा चोरी के आरोप में हुआ अरेस्ट

14 जुलाई 2018

अमित शाह ने उज्जैन में महाकाल के दर्शन किए
National

महाकाल के दरबार में पहुंची भाजपा, अमित शाह और शिवराज ने जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा को दिखाई हरी झंडी

14 जुलाई 2018

Army clerk caught as thief, elders of village said him to marriage with girlfriend in Bihar
Bihar

प्रेमिका से मिलने पहुंचे प्रेमी को परिजनों ने समझा चोर, असलियत जानने पर बजी शहनाई

14 जुलाई 2018

अखिलेश यादव और दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

क्रेडिट वार: डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने दिया अखिलेश यादव को जवाब

14 जुलाई 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे का शिलान्यास जनता के साथ धोखा, ये भाजपा की पुरानी परंपरा: मायावती

14 जुलाई 2018

anjali become topper in hpu ma entrance exam
Shimla

कुमारसैन की अंजली एचपीयू की एमए प्रवेश परीक्षा की टॉपर

14 जुलाई 2018

rain
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: अगले 24 घंटे में सात जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट 

15 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

जहां बूंद भर पानी के लिए हलक हजार इम्तिहानों से गुजरे वो बुंदेलखंड। जहां घर से निकले कदम वापस ना मुड़ना चाहे वो बुंदेलखंड। जमीन के जिस टुकड़े से मौसम भी बेरुखी रखे वो बुन्देलखण्ड। हां आज हम बुंदेलखंड के महोबा जिले की कहानी लेकर आये हैं।

12 जुलाई 2018

GHAZIABAD POLICE 3:37

गाजियाबाद पुलिस के ‘ऑपरेशन 72 आवर नॉकआउट’ में सब ढेर!

10 जुलाई 2018

बुराड़ी 4:05

मौत, मोक्ष और रहस्यमयी रजिस्टर : क्या है दिल्ली के एक परिवार के 11 लोगों की मौत का कारण?

2 जुलाई 2018

रामदेव 1:06

बाबा रामदेव ने कैदियों को बताया दिव्य आत्मा, ये है वजह

18 जून 2018

इफ्तार 1:07

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

4 जून 2018

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

12 वर्षीय लड़की से रेप के आरोपी को पुलिस ने धबोचा, अगवा कर वारदात को दिया था अंजाम

12 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

छुट्टी पर आए फौजी ने दोस्त संग मिलकर नाबालिग से किया गैंगरेप, पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज

11 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी: युवक ने नाबालिग से की जबरन शादी, फिर कर डाली हैवानियत

10 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नाबालिग के साथ मौसा कर रहा था गंदी हरकत, मां के आने के बाद डॉक्टर ने किया होश उड़ाने वाला खुलासा

10 जुलाई 2018

पिटाई के बाद आरोपी का सिर मुंडवाया
Agra

मंदिर परिसर में मासूम बच्ची से रेप की कोशिश, लोगों ने आरोपी को दी ये सजा

8 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नहर किनारे घूमने गई थी नाबालिग बच्चियां, घात लगाए बैठे गोताखोरों ने किया रेप

6 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.