Delhi: Girl allegedly commits suicide at Tilak Vihar police station. Mother says, 'our neighbour abducted her. They wanted their son to marry my daughter but I refused since she was minor. Police called me here. I saw her hanging in one room & my 3 sons locked in another room' pic.twitter.com/gKRZvdA2Eb— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
15 जुलाई 2018