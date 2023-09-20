Notifications

दिल्ली: ट्रैफिक पुलिस की रिपोर्ट से खुलासा, दरियागंज-सरिता विहार में वाहनों से सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:31 AM IST
पूरी दिल्ली में चलाए गए मेगा अभियान से मिले आंकड़ों के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इस साल एक जनवरी से लेकर 31 अगस्त तक पूरी दिल्ली में वाहनों के प्रदूषण पर बंदिश लगाने के लिए अभियान चलाया है। 

Maximum pollution from vehicles in Daryaganj-Sarita Vihar in Delhi
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

राजधानी के सबसे पॉश लुटियन की दिल्ली में सबसे ज्यादा अवैध पार्किंग होती है। वहीं, दरियागंज व सरिता विहार प्रदूषण से जुड़े नियम-कायदों को तोड़ने में सबसे आगे हैं। नजफगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा पुराने वाहन चलते हैं। इसका खुलासा ट्रैफिक पुलिस की  रिपोर्ट से हुआ है। 



पूरी दिल्ली में चलाए गए मेगा अभियान से मिले आंकड़ों के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इस साल एक जनवरी से लेकर 31 अगस्त तक पूरी दिल्ली में वाहनों के प्रदूषण पर बंदिश लगाने के लिए अभियान चलाया है। 


रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दिल्ली के सबसे सुरक्षित वीवीआईपी कहे जाने वाले इलाके संसद मार्ग, संसद भवन, कनॉट प्लेस व मंदिर मार्ग में लोग सबसे ज्यादा अवैध तरीके से वाहनों को पार्क करते हैं। संसद मार्ग क्षेत्र में अवैध पार्किंग के सबसे ज्यादा 22,280 चालान किए गए हैं। 

दूसरी तरफ प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले 6052 वाहनों का दरियागंज इलाके में चालान किया गया। सरिता विहार में इनकी संख्या 5,956 है। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव के आदेश पर दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त खुद इस अभियान पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। अभियान की जांच के लिए वह दिन व रात को सड़कों पर गश्त लगाते हैं। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले वाहनों का दरियागंज व सरिता विहार के बाद सबसे ज्यादा शाहदरा में 5308, राजौरी गार्डन में 5142, तिलक नगर में 4486, नांगलोई में 4200, सिविल लाईंस इलाके 4064, नजफगढ़ में 4000 और कल्याणपुरी में 3612 चालान किए गए हैं। 

सबसे ज्यादा 10 और 15 साल पुराने वाहन यहां जब्त किए गए
नजफगढ-57, आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट-28, सफदरजंग एंक्लेव-25, महरौली-24, गोकलपुरी-21, सरिता विहार-21, सीआर पार्क-20, द्वारका-20 व खजूरी खास-19।

कूड़े को ढक कर नहीं ले जाने वाली टॉप-10 जगह
पंजाबी बाग-108, नांगलोई-92, नजफगढ़-57, बदरपुर-35, द्वारका-29, सरिता विहार-23, राजौरी  गार्डन-19, तिलक नगर-18 व डिफेंस कॉलोनी-15।

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण काफी बढ़ रहा है। वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ने से वायु व ध्वनि दोनों तरह के प्रदूषण में काफी वृद्धि हुई है। इसे देखते हुए प्रदूषण को काबू करने के लिए दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने काफी कदम उठाए हैं। प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जी-20 सम्मेलन के चलते अभियान कुछ कमजोर हुआ। अब इस अभियान को बड़े पैमाने पर चलाया जाएगा।  -सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव, विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त, ट्रैफिक दिल्ली पुलिस

दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए गंभीर
  • दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस डीजल और पेट्रोल के वाहन जो कि 10/15 साल से अधिक पुराने हैं, उन्हें जब्त कर रही है ।
  • यातायात प्रवाह को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने प्रमुख चौराहों, मार्गों और प्रदूषण के हॉटस्पॉट पर यातायात कर्मचारियों की तैनाती सुनिश्चित की है।
  • गैर-गंतव्य माल वाहनों को दिल्ली की सीमाओं से अन्य वैकल्पिक मार्गों पर अनिवार्य रूप से मोड़ा जा रहा है। 
  • यातायात पुलिस की पहल की मुख्य योजनाओं में ‘एकतरफा’ यातायात की व्यवस्था है।
  • यातायात पुलिसकर्मी अनुचित तरीके से खड़े किए वाहनों व अवरोध पैदा करने वाले वाहनों को हटाने के लिए क्रेन का भी इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।
  • दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस प्रौद्योगिकी और सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफाॅर्मों के उपयोग से यातायात से संबंधित समस्याओं जैसे रास्ता बंद होना और मार्ग परिवर्तन का आम जनता को समय से जानकारी देती है। 
  • भीड़भाड़ वाले समारोहों के लिए विशेष यातायात प्रबंधन योजनाएं तैयार की जाती हैं ताकि जनता को कम से कम असुविधा का सामना करना पड़े।
  • अनुचित तरीके से खड़े किए गए वाहनों, वैध प्रदूषण प्रमाणपत्र के बिना, पुराने वाहनों और अन्य यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई कर रही है। 
  • पुलिस की समर्पित सड़क सुरक्षा प्रकोष्ठ विभिन्न सड़क उपयोगकर्ताओं के प्रति जागरूकता मुहिम चलाती है। 
  • दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस आधारभूत  संरचनाओं के मामले में उपयुक्त एजेंसियों से संवाद करने में सक्रिय रही है और अनेक यातायात अभियांत्रिकी प्रस्ताव भेजे हैं, जिसमें सड़क चिह्न, आधारभूत संरचना स्थानांतरण और पैदल यात्री सुरक्षा में सुधार जैसे विभिन्न पहलुओं पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया गया है।
  • 2022 में भेजे गए 169 और 2023 के मध्य सितंबर तक भेजे गए 116 यातायात अभियांत्रिकी प्रस्ताव इसके साक्षी हैं । ये प्रस्ताव सड़क अभियांत्रिकी के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर ध्यान केंद्रित करते हैं, जिससे सभी के लिए एक सुरक्षित और अधिक कुशल यात्रा अनुभव प्रदान किया जा सके।
