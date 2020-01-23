शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   many students injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Naraina delhi

दिल्ली के नरैना में स्कूल बस की क्लस्टर बस से टक्कर, छह बच्चे घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 08:51 AM IST
सड़क हादसा
सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के नरैना में एक स्कूल बस की क्लस्टर बस से टक्कर हो गई है। इस दौरान बस में सवार छह छात्र घायल हो गए। घायल छात्रों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।  
विज्ञापन





 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मनीमाजरा में घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस टीम।
Chandigarh

मनीमाजरा में मिलीं मां और बेटा-बेटी की गला कटी लाशें, इलाके में फैली सनसनी

23 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

शबाना आजमी की तबीयत पर बोले जावेद अख्तर, 'जल्द ठीक हो रही हैं अभिनेत्री'

22 जनवरी 2020

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar
शबाना आजमी
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar
javed akhtar
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी की तबीयत पर बोले जावेद अख्तर, 'जल्द ठीक हो रही हैं अभिनेत्री'

22 जनवरी 2020

नहर में खड़ी कार।
Varanasi

तीन लोगों की मौत से पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर रहा जमावड़ा, पूर्व सांसद सहित कई लोगों ने बंधाया ढांढस

22 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Highway
Bareilly

सीतापुर फोरलेन-पुलिस के साथ देते ही शुरू हो जाएगा निर्माा

22 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज बस हादसा: गलती सुधार कर लखनऊ में जमा कराए गए डीएनए सैंपल

22 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज के झगड़े पर गौतम गुलाटी ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, हो रही चर्चा

22 जनवरी 2020

Gautam Gulati , Siddharth and Shehnaz
Gautam Gulati
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth
Gautam Gulati and Shehnaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज के झगड़े पर गौतम गुलाटी ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, हो रही चर्चा

22 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
school bus bus accident collided student injured hospital
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

13वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' की हुई ऐसी हालत

23 जनवरी 2020

शोएब अख्तर ,वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

VIDEO: सहवाग को लेकर अख्तर का बड़ा बयान, बोला- जितना उसके सर पे बाल नहीं है, उतना...

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने की कोहली की 'विराट' तारीफ, वर्ल्ड कप में हुई इस घटना पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

23 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पुराने फैसलों में सीधे टकराव पर ही बड़ी पीठ को भेजेंगे अनुच्छेद-370 का मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल और सुनील यादव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः जनता की जुबां पर मुफ्त की सुविधाएं ...पर महंगाई भी मुद्दा

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

दावोस: राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का बड़ा बयान, बोले- भारत और चीन ने उठाया 'विकासशील देश' होने का लाभ

23 जनवरी 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

अगर इस पार्टी में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिद्धू तो होंगे सीएम चेहरा, करीबी दोस्त मनाने में जुटे

23 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

क्या है कोरोना वायस, जिससे घबराई है पूरी दुनिया, अबतक 17 की मौत

22 जनवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इमरान का ख्वाब, भारत के साथ रिश्ते सामान्य होने पर दुनिया देखेगी पाकिस्तान की ताकत

22 जनवरी 2020

बीएसएफ मुख्यालय सांबा, पार्सल से पहुंचा आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांबा बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पर पार्सल बम भेजने के आरोप में एक जवान गिरफ्तार

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: आप के लाकड़ा सबसे अमीर, 292 करोड़ की संपत्ति

विधानसभा चुनाव में पर्चा भरने वाले कई सबसे उम्मीदवार आम आदमी पार्टी के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Kapil Mishra
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः कांग्रेसियों के साथ भाजपाइयों ने भी रिश्तेदारों पर लगाया दांव

23 जनवरी 2020

बीजेपी उम्मीदवार तेजिंदर सिंह बग्गा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: स्कूल ड्रॉप आउट बग्गा ने चीन से लिया है राष्ट्रीय विकास में डिप्लोमा

23 जनवरी 2020

श्रीनिवास बी. वी.
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः श्रीनिवास का दावा, कांग्रेस के बिना दिल्ली में कोई सरकार नहीं बनेगी

23 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः सीएम केजरीवाल के खिलाफ हुए थे 88 नामांकन, 54 निरस्त

23 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: धरे रह गए डूसू के कई धुरंधरों के अरमान

23 जनवरी 2020

सिविक सेंटर, दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

विरोध के लिए निगमायुक्त के सामने जूते, उन्होंने उठाकर मेज पर रखे

23 जनवरी 2020

bjp leaders
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः झुग्गी में प्रवास कर भाजपा नेता खोलेंगे दिल्ली सरकार की पोल

23 जनवरी 2020

बसपा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः रण में हाथी ने बढ़ाया पांव तो बड़ी पार्टियों पर संकट

23 जनवरी 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस ने जारी की 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, सिद्धू और शत्रुघ्न सहित ये नाम शामिल

22 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गगनयान से पहले अंतरिक्ष जाएगा इसरो का 'व्योममित्र', ये इंसानी रोबोट कर सकता है बात

2022 में होने वाले पहले मानव अंतरिक्ष यान कार्यक्रम (गगनयान) की शुरुआत से पहले इसरो द्वारा अंतरिक्ष की स्थिति को बेहतर ढंग से समझने के लिए एक रोबोट (ह्यूमनॉइड मॉडल, जो मानव की तरह दिखने वाला होगा) को भेजा जाएगा, जिसे 'व्योममित्र' नाम दिया गया है।

23 जनवरी 2020

सीएम योगी 1:25

कानपुर में CAA पर बोले योगी आदित्यनाथ,देश विरोधी नारे लगाने वालों पर होगा मुकदमा

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:55

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों की मांग, सरकार लाए सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:07

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी,निवेश का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरुरी

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:09

बजट 2020 : वित्त मंत्री से बजट को लेकर ट्रेवल सेक्टर को उम्मीद, रिफॉर्म करने की हो घोषणा

22 जनवरी 2020

Related

court order
Delhi NCR

जब दुष्कर्म हुआ तब पीड़िता थी आरोपी की पत्नी, इसलिए नहीं बनता दुष्कर्म का मामला

23 जनवरी 2020

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद
Delhi NCR

सीएए: शाहीन बाग पहुंचे चंद्रशेखर, बोले- असली लड़ाई संविधान को बचाने की है

22 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: आप की चुनाव आयोग से मांग, कपिल मिश्रा का नामांकन हो रद्द

22 जनवरी 2020

सुभाष चोपड़ा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः चोपड़ा बोले, जनविरोधी नीतियों के कारण सीएम के खिलाफ भरे गए 74 नामांकन 

23 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस नेता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों ने संभाला मोर्चा, बड़े नेताओं का इंतजार

23 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

सुनील यादव ही लड़ेंगे केजरीवाल के खिलाफ चुनाव, अटकलें खारिज

21 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited