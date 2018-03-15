Received complaints of Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked.Asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate&lodge complaint with CBSE.Swift action must be taken,so tht hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE: M Sisodia,Delhi Dy CM (file pic) pic.twitter.com/W3CC18zXT9— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जनता के बीच फिर से भरोसा पैदा करने के लिए सीएम अफसरों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दे सकते हैं। हार से मायूस हुए सीएम अब जन समस्याओं को प्रमुखता में दूर कर उनमें भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जगाना चाहते हैं।
15 मार्च 2018