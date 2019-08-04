हवा में गोली चलाते वीडियो वायरल, एसएसपी बोले- जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

Noida: Video of a person firing in the air has gone viral; Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, says, "the matter of a video going viral in Phase 2 has come to our notice. FIR has been registered, Investigation underway to identify the person, he'll be arrested soon." pic.twitter.com/mU2VwZzIwd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019
साहब! मैं सुंदर हूं। सरेंडर करने आया हूं। कुछ इसी अंदाज में थाने पहुंचकर टॉप टेन में शामिल वांछित बदमाश ने जब पुलिस कर्मियों से बोला तो वह भौचक्के रह गए। उसके पास एक तख्ती भी थी जिस पर लिखा था मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लो, आगे से अपराध नहीं करूंगा।
4 अगस्त 2019