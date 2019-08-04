शहर चुनें

Man fire in air and escape, Police searching, Noida

हवा में गोली चलाते वीडियो वायरल, एसएसपी बोले- जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 05:45 AM IST
एसएसपी वैभव कृष्णा
एसएसपी वैभव कृष्णा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा में एक व्यक्ति द्वारा हवा में गोली चलाते वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। इस पर गौतम बुद्ध नगर के एसएसपी वैभव कृष्णा ने कहा कि फेज-2 का एक मामला संज्ञान में आया है। एक व्यक्ति को हवा में गोली चलाते वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। इस घटना को लेकर एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है। व्यक्ति के छानबीन में पुलिस जुट गई है। उसे जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।   
noida crime news noida police ssp vaibhav krishna noida sector 2
