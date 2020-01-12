शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Man arrested in possession of Ganja at New Delhi Railway Station

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर 96.5 किलो गांजा के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 03:37 PM IST
युवक गिरफ्तार
युवक गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार को एक युवक को छह लोहे के सिलेंडरों में पैक 95.5 किलो गांजा के साथ पकड़ा गया। पश्चिम बंगाल से रेलवे की पार्सल सेवा के माध्यम से अलग-अलग जूट बैग में गांजा भरे गए थे। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर जांच में जुट गई है।  
विज्ञापन
 

 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya: फांसी की तारीख तय होते ही बदला दोषियों के परिजनों का रवैया, इन दो की फैमिली का ज्यादा खराब

12 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली और बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा की चुनौतियां
India News

2020 में भाजपा की सियासी ताकत का असली इम्तिहान, दिल्ली-बिहार का रण होगा प्रचंड

11 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

दूसरे दिन 'छपाक' और 'तानाजी' के कलेक्शन में 40 फीसदी का उछाल, अब रविवार पर टिकीं निगाहें

12 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
तानाजी
Bollywood

दूसरे दिन 'छपाक' और 'तानाजी' के कलेक्शन में 40 फीसदी का उछाल, अब रविवार पर टिकीं निगाहें

12 जनवरी 2020

Gemini
Horoscope

मिथुन राशि : आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
delhi police delhi crime news delhi police station indian railway
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

32 साल के शख्स ने ऐश्वर्या का बेटा होने का किया दावा, बताया लंदन में IVF से हुआ जन्म

12 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व प्रधान की मौत पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, मचा हड़कंप

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषी को आई मां की याद, तिहाड़ जेल में आखिरी बार हुई मुलाकात

12 जनवरी 2020

Indian Army Soldier from Uttarakhand Missing from pakistan Border Family In Fear
Dehradun

पाकिस्तानी सीमा से लापता हुआ भारतीय जवान, परिवार के आंसुओं में छलक रहा गम और डर 

12 जनवरी 2020

amrish puri
Bollywood

विशेष: हिंदी सिनेमा के 'मोगैंबो' से दर्शकों को भी हो गया प्यार, ये हैं अमरीश पुरी के 10 दमदार किरदार

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya: फांसी की तारीख तय होते ही बदला दोषियों के परिजनों का रवैया, इन दो की फैमिली का ज्यादा खराब

12 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दूसरे दिन 'छपाक' और 'तानाजी' के कलेक्शन में 40 फीसदी का उछाल, अब रविवार पर टिकीं निगाहें

12 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इन लोगों को गुनहगारों की फांसी का बेसब्री से इंतजार, 'हटेगा रेपिस्ट बस्ती का ठप्पा'

12 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी को मिल चुका है राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक

12 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे से पहले भारत को लगा बड़ा झटका, हार्दिक पांड्या फिटनेस टेस्ट में फेल

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Delhi

सीएए: मथुरा रोड-कालिंदी कुंज मार्ग महीने भर से बंद, खुलवाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरे लोग

रविवार को दिल्ली के सरिता विहार इलाके में भारी संख्या में जमा होकर लोगों ने सड़कों पर सामान्य आवाजाही शुरू करने की मांग उठाई। 

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गौरव चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi

नोएडा: गौरव चंदेल की हत्या के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे लोग, पैदल मार्च निकाला

12 जनवरी 2020

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Chandigarh

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हरियाणा से सटी सीटों पर प्रत्याशी उतारेगी जजपा

12 जनवरी 2020

बाप-बेटे गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः फेसबुक पोस्ट से खुला कत्ल का राज, भाई ने मारी थी गोली और पिता ने डाला था करतूत पर पर्दा

12 जनवरी 2020

लूटपाट के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: घर में घुसकर बदमाशों ने की लूटपाट, महिला की हत्या कर फरार

12 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी का दावाः दिल्ली में भाजपा को कम से कम 45 सीटें, हम बनाएंगे सरकार

12 जनवरी 2020

death
Delhi NCR

भाई से थप्पड़ का बदला लेने के लिए बहन को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

12 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

इंस्टाग्राम पर दोस्ती, शादी का झांसा दे संबंध बनाए...अब छोड़ दिया

12 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण
Delhi NCR

वकील को क्रेडिट का मामला, लग सकती है फिल्म छपाक पर रोक

11 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

स्वच्छ वायु के लिए नागरिक समूहों ने जारी किया स्वच्छ वायु जन घोषणापत्र

12 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कोलकाता के बेलूर मठ से बोले पीएम मोदी ‘CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है’

पीएम मोदी युवा दिवस के मौके पर बेलूर मठ पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने युवाओं को संबोधित करते हुए सीएए पर भी बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है।

12 जनवरी 2020

आगरा 4:15

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति प्रतियोगिता: राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह का छात्रों से संवाद

12 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 3:16

निर्भया केस: फांसी के लिए लिया गया दोषियों के गले का नाप, देखिए कैसे हो रही फांसी की तैयारी

12 जनवरी 2020

स्वामी विवेकानंद 3:07

राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस: स्वामी विवेकानंद की जयंती पर जानिए उन युवा हस्तियों को जिनका दुनिया में है डंका

11 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:47

12 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, जानिए कैसा होगा आपका दिन

11 जनवरी 2020

Related

अदालत
Delhi NCR

अंगदान नहीं कर पाएंगे निर्भया केस के चारों दोषी, कोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

10 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया की मां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: निर्भया की मां पर दांव लगाने को तैयार सियासी दल, टिकट देने की होड़

9 जनवरी 2020

आईजी आलोक सिंह और मंडलायुक्त अनीता मेश्राम घटनास्थल पर...
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः मंडलायुक्त-आईजी से मृतक की पत्नी ने पूछा, कब होगा खुलासा

11 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः आईएस के तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, 26 जनवरी को कर सकते थे हमला

9 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वारंट

7 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में सीएम उम्मीदवार के नाम का एलान नहीं करेगी भाजपा, बिजली-पानी होगा पांच गुना सस्ता: सूत्र

10 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited