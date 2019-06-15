शहर चुनें

गुरुग्रामः स्पेन की महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 05:58 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
ख़बर सुनें
गुरुग्राम पुलिस ने विदेशी महिला के साथ कथित दुष्कर्म के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस मामले में आगे जांच की जा रही है। जानकारी मिली है कि घटना शुक्रवार रात की है। 
बताया जाता है कि आरोपी गुरुग्राम में ही एक प्रोडक्शन कंपनी में काम करता है। उसका स्थाई पता दिल्ली के आनंद विहार का बताया जा रहा है। 

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज चल सकती है धूलभरी आंधी, शाम तक बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज

15 जून 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यसभा सदस्य के तौर पर डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह की पारी समाप्त, खामोशी से हुई बतौर सांसद विदाई

14 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

