Delhi: केजरीवाल सरकार ने सचिव सेवा अधिकारी को कारण बताओ नोटिस किया जारी, अवैध तरीके से पद पर बने रहने का आरोप

Delhi Govt issues showcause notice to Secretary (Services) Ashish More for allegedly trying through illegal means to continue upon the said post despite transfer order for attaining some ulterior objectives and intending to sabotage & delay the implementation of the judgment of…— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed