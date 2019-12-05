शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kejriwal announces 5500 cctv camera installation 10 panic button in each dtc and cluster bus

महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, हर बस में लगेंगे 3 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 10 पैनिक बटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 05:32 PM IST
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद दुष्कर्म व हत्या मामले के बाद से ही पूरे देश में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर एक बार फिर बहस तेज हो गई है। इसी सिलसिले में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गुरुवार को बसों में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर बड़े एलान किए हैं।
विज्ञापन
केजरीवाल ने बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार डीटीसी व क्लस्टर बसों में 5500 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाएगी, हर बस में तीन कैमरे लगेंगे। साथ ही हर बस में 10 पैनिक बटन और ऑटोमैटिक वेहिकल लोकेशन सिस्टम भी लगेंगे। हर बस के लिए एक निर्देश केंद्र स्थापित किया जाएगा जो महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को बढ़ाने के लिए कारगर होगा।


 
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सलमान खान को 'पति' बनाना चाहती हैं 32 साल छोटी ये अभिनेत्री, जानें कौन हैं वो

5 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan and Ananya Panday
Ananya Pandey
Ananya, Kartik, Bhumi and Salman
Bollywood

सलमान खान को 'पति' बनाना चाहती हैं 32 साल छोटी ये अभिनेत्री, जानें कौन हैं वो

5 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

शादी के बाद कई महिलाओं से थे अवैध संबंध, अब जसप्रीत बुमराह को बताया बच्चा गेंदबाज

5 दिसंबर 2019

अब्दुल रज्जाक और जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

शादी के बाद कई महिलाओं से थे अवैध संबंध, अब जसप्रीत बुमराह को बताया बच्चा गेंदबाज

5 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad murder suicide case postmortem reveals gulshan daughter died of hanging not strangulated
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गला घोंटने से नहीं बल्कि ऐसे हुई थी गुलशन की बेटी की मौत, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

5 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
ias srishti
Education

इस चैनल को बनाया नॉलेज पाने का जरिया, पहले ही प्रयास में बनीं IAS ऑफिसर

4 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: घरवालों के सामने पहली बार फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

4 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla
Asim and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घरवालों के सामने पहली बार फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

4 दिसंबर 2019

हनुमान जी के भक्तों पर सभी देवी देवताओं की भी विशेष कृपा रहती है
Religion

हनुमान भक्तों को भूलकर भी नहीं रखनी चाहिए घर पर उनकी ऐसी तस्वीर

4 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
women safety women safety in delhi arvind kejriwal delhi government #kabtaknirbhaya #कबतकनिर्भया
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Amar Ujala Exclusive Ground Report in dehradun after Hyderabad case
Dehradun

#कबतकनिर्भया: देहरादून की सड़कों पर रात 10 बजे, चार लड़कियां, चार खराब स्कूटी और यह नतीजा

5 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घरवालों को लगा सबसे बड़ा झटका, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला हुए शो से बाहर!

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान को 'पति' बनाना चाहती हैं 32 साल छोटी ये अभिनेत्री, जानें कौन हैं वो

5 दिसंबर 2019

sheena shahabadi
Bollywood

'नदिया के पार' की 'गुंजा' की बेटी है उनसे भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत, पति को दो महीने में ही दिया था तलाक

5 दिसंबर 2019

कब तक निर्भया
Kanpur

यूपी: उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जिंदा जलाया, आगरा में जिंदा लटकाया तो मेरठ में सड़क पर फेंका

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे डीएम देवेंद्र पांडे, एसपी विक्रांत वीर समेत कई थानों की पुलिस फोर्स
Kanpur

#KabTakNirbhaya 90 फीसदी जली उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, एयर एंबुलेंस से दिल्ली लाने की तैयारी

5 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad murder suicide case postmortem reveals gulshan daughter died of hanging not strangulated
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गला घोंटने से नहीं बल्कि ऐसे हुई थी गुलशन की बेटी की मौत, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

5 दिसंबर 2019

Garud Commando
India News

कैसे तैयार होती हैं भारत की 'स्पेशल फोर्सेज', जानिए ट्रेनिंग से लेकर हथियारों तक सबकुछ

5 दिसंबर 2019

इसी कार में मिले थे डॉक्टर कुकरेजा और एमडी के शव
Delhi NCR

62 के डॉक्टर और 51 की प्रेमिका की मौत के मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, तीसरे शख्स ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम!

5 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvsWI: बांग्लादेश के बाद विंडीज को धूल चटाने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI    

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi

देश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल एम्स ने किया सोशल मीडिया से किनारा

सोशल मीडिया पर देश का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल दिल्ली एम्स खामोश है। हर दिन करीब 50 से ज्यादा लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एम्स को टैग करते हुए मदद मांग रहे हैं, लेकिन अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) की ओर से कोई जानकारी नहीं मिलती है।

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Delhi NCR

किशोरी की मौत के बाद अब सांप का होगा पोस्टमार्टम, हर कोई हैरान

5 दिसंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः मारपीट, लूट और पिस्टल छीनने वाले 100 वकीलों की पहचान 

5 दिसंबर 2019

bjp jammu
Delhi NCR

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा पांच साल से दिल्ली ठप अभियान

5 दिसंबर 2019

कार में मिली दो लाशें
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः रोहिणी में कार में मिला डॉक्टर और महिला का शव, महिला को गोली मार फिर खुदकुशी करने की आशंका

4 दिसंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, 16 दिसंबर से 11 हजार स्पॉट्स पर मिलेगा फ्री वाई-फाई

4 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

खाद्य अधिकारी को पीटने के मामले में भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर का प्रतिनिधि गिरफ्तार

5 दिसंबर 2019

बीपीसीएल ने नोएडा से मोबाइल पेट्रोल पंप की शुरुआत की
Delhi

अब घर बैठे मंगाएं डीजल, भारत पेट्रोलियम ने शुरू की नोएडा में सेवा

4 दिसंबर 2019

दोनों भाई गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

मां जिस घर में काम करती थी, बेटों ने वहीं किया हाथ साफ

5 दिसंबर 2019

अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

विधायक अलका लांबा को अश्लील मैसेज भेजने वाला गिरफ्तार

3 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'मामांगम' के हिंदी ट्रेलर लॉन्च में नजर आया मलयालम सिनेमा का दमखम

ममूटी की फिल्म मामांगम के हिंदी संस्करण का ट्रेलर लॉन्च किया गया। इस दौरान फिल्म की पूरी स्टारकास्ट नजर आई।

5 दिसंबर 2019

चिदंबरम 1:14

कहां गए अच्छे दिन ? ऐसा कहकर चिदंबरम ने मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

5 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह 3:10

10 साल पहले अमित शाह को पी.चिदंबरम ने भेजा था जेल, देखिए सियासत के बदलापुर का खेल

5 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:29

आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा खौफनाक है स्पेशल फोर्स की ट्रेनिंग

5 दिसंबर 2019

business and tech news investment option buy cheap gold through Sovereign Gold Bond 3:25

सस्ते में सोना खरीदने का आखिरी दिन कल, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

5 दिसंबर 2019

Related

demo pic
Delhi NCR

कार जीतने के लालच में गंवाए 10 लाख रुपये, दिया था लॉटरी का झांसा

5 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

500 रुपये उधार मांगकर दोस्त ने उड़ा लिए 25 हजार रुपये, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

5 दिसंबर 2019

थ्रीसी बिल्डर के निदेशक विदुर भारद्वाज
Delhi

100 करोड़ बकाया नहीं चुकाने पर थ्रीसी बिल्डर का निदेशक गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इलाज के बहाने डॉक्टर ने की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़, परिजनों की शिकायत पर गया जेल

5 दिसंबर 2019

कन्हैया कुमार
Delhi NCR

कन्हैया पर देशद्रोह का केस चलाने की मंजूरी देने के लिए अदालत नहीं देगी दिल्ली सरकार को निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2019

pragati maidan
Delhi NCR

प्रगति मैदान में बनेगा फाइव स्टार होटल, आईआरसीटीसी करेगी निर्माण 

5 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited