महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, हर बस में लगेंगे 3 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 10 पैनिक बटन

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: CCTV will be installed in 5,500 DTC & cluster buses, 3 in each. 10 panic buttons & automatic vehicle location system will be set up in each bus. A command centre will be set up for all buses. It'll be helpful in maintaining security of women. pic.twitter.com/Zk7eGxvdi9— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
सोशल मीडिया पर देश का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल दिल्ली एम्स खामोश है। हर दिन करीब 50 से ज्यादा लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एम्स को टैग करते हुए मदद मांग रहे हैं, लेकिन अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) की ओर से कोई जानकारी नहीं मिलती है।
5 दिसंबर 2019