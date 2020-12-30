दिल्लीः हवाला कारोबियों के ठिकानों पर आयकर का छापा, 1000 करोड़ रुपये के लेन-देन के दस्तावेज बरामद

आयकर विभाग ने बुधवार को दिल्ली में एक साथ कई जगहों पर हवाला कारोबारियों के यहां छापा मारा है। विभाग की इस कार्रवाई में भारी मात्रा में नकद राशि बरामद हुई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक करीब 1000 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के फर्जी खरीद-फरोख्त के दस्तावेज विभाग के हाथ लगे हैं।

I-T Dept conducts searches at premises of hawala operators engaged in routing and handling of unaccounted cash in #Delhi region. Incriminating documents evidencing suppression of sales and bogus purchases in excess of Rs 1000 crores unearthed. pic.twitter.com/SpeOk57KLS