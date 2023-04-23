Weather Forecast: दिल्ली, यूपी, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में हो सकती है हल्की बारिश, गरज-बरस भी संभव

मौसम विभाग ने दिल्ली और उससे लगे हरियाणा, यूपी और राज्स्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश का अनुमान व्यक्त किया है। मौसम विभाग के कहना है कि अगले कुछ घंटों में इन इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर और हरियाणा में गरज के साथ बारिश का अनुमान है।

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, Haryana, UP, Sidhmukh, and Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/l20fESzkFw