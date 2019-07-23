शहर चुनें

आइसक्रीम वाले ने पैसे मांगे तो पुलिसवाले ने कर दी धुनाई, तमाशा कैमरे में कैद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 03:27 AM IST
वैभव कुमार
वैभव कुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा में एक आइसक्रीम वाले पुलिसवाले से पैसे मांगना भारी पड़ गया। पुलिसवाले ने उसकी जमकर धुनाई कर दी। लेकिन पूरा तमाशा कैमरे में कैद हो गया और इस मामले पर जांच बैठ गई है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को गौतमबुद्ध नदर के एसएसपी वैभव कुमार ने बताया कि आइसक्रीम वाले ने पुलिसकर्मी से 150 रूपए मांग लिये थे। इस पर पुलिसकर्मी ने आइसक्रीम बेचने वाले को पीट दिया। घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। 
 

ice cream vendor thrashed beaten by police ssp gautam budh nagar
