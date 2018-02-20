Met LG & put forward our concerns. Chief Secy was called for a meeting late at night; CM, Dy CM & MLAs were there, when CS reached he was roughed up. Since few years such things have been happening, officers have been insulted & humiliated: Manisha Saxena, IAS Assoc. Secy #Delhi pic.twitter.com/F3ELUZkO0T— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यहां एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर द्वारा नर्स के साथ बलात्कार करने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि ब्लैकमेल कर दो साल तक दुष्कर्म करता रहा। जानिए पूरा मामला...
20 फरवरी 2018