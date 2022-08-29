Delhi Accident: बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति को तेज रफ्तार कार ने मारी टक्कर, पति की मौत, पत्नी घायल

राजधानी की गीता कॉलोनी इलाके में हिट एंड रन का मामला सामने आया है। यहां पीछे से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार ने एक बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में पति की मौत हो गई, वहीं पत्नी घायल है। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना सुबह करीब 6.45 बजे की है, जब बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले थे। घटना के बाद कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

Delhi | A senior citizen was killed while another was gravely injured after a speeding car rammed into them from rear. Couple were ran over around 6.45am today, out for their morning walk in Geeta Colony area. Both were rushed to hospital where husband succumbed.