ग्रेटर नोएडाः यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर ऊंचाई से गिरी बुलेट, दो लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 12:39 PM IST
accident on yamuna expressway - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेटर नोएडा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के जीरो प्वाइंट पर मंगलवार को एक दिल दहला देने वाले हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। दोनों आगरा से जेवर की ओर आ रहे थे।
गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार सुबह यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के जीरो प्वाइंट पर ऊंचाई से बुलेट गिरने से उस पर सवार गौरव चौहान(35) और पल्लव गौर(55) की मृत्यु हो गई।

यह दोनों फ्लेयर बॉल पेन कंपनी के पदाधिकारी थे। बताया जा रहा है कि पल्लव गौर की पहचान आगरा निवासी और गौरव की पहचान अलीगढ़ निवासी के रूप में हुई है।
