रेलवे बजट में गाजियाबाद के हाथ नहीं आई कोई योजना

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 01:18 AM IST
रेलवे के क्षेत्र में गाजियाबाद को नहीं मिली कोई सौगात
- कोई नई रेलगाड़ी चलाने की घोषणा नहीं
- स्टेशनों के उच्चीकरण की योजना शामिल
गाजियाबाद। केंद्र सरकार के बजट में रेलवे के लिहाज से गाजियाबाद के हाथ इस बार भी खाली रहे। बजट में रेलवे स्टेशनों के उच्चीकरण की घोषणा तो की गई है, लेकिन दिल्ली से गाजियाबाद होते हुए कोई नई ट्रेन चलाने की घोषणा नहीं की गई है। पूर्व में जो सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन चलाई गई, उसका भी गाजियाबाद में स्टॉपेज नहीं है।
दिल्ली से सटा गाजियाबाद जिला यूपी का प्रवेश द्वार भी कहलाता है। गाजियाबाद ही यूपी के अन्य जिलों और पूर्वोत्तर व उत्तर क्षेत्र के कई राज्यों को जोड़ता है। इस लिहाज से गाजियाबाद क्षेत्र को बजट में कुछ नई सौगात मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी। सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन का गाजियाबाद से भी जोड़ने की उम्मीद थी। कई साल पहले रेलवे के बजट में गाजियाबाद को धोबीघाट आरओबी की सौगात मिली थी। इसके बाद से गाजियाबाद के हाथ कुछ नहीं आया।

Budget 2019
मौके पर जमा परिजन और अन्य
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या कर की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह

राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद से दिल दहला देने वाली खबर सामने आई है। यहां एक शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की बेरमही से हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद उसने खुद भी आत्महत्या कर ली। 

5 जुलाई 2019

नया गाजियाबाद में शालीमार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में तोड़फोड़
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: शालीमार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में जमकर हुई तोड़फोड़, टिकट चेकिंग को लेकर टीटीई से मारपीट

5 जुलाई 2019

मौसम से बेहाल हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

जुलाई के पहले दिन गर्मी ने तोड़ा पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड, आज से हल्की बारिश की संभावना

2 जुलाई 2019

इस्टर्न पेरिफेरल पर रंगदारी मांगने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार
Ghaziabad

इस्टर्न पेरिफेरल पर रंगदारी मांगने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार

5 जुलाई 2019

जीडीए के ध्वस्तीकरण अभियान से मचा हड़कंप
Ghaziabad

जीडीए के ध्वस्तीकरण अभियान से मचा हड़कंप

5 जुलाई 2019

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की छत से गिराकर हत्या
Ghaziabad

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की छत से गिराकर हत्या

5 जुलाई 2019

नानी के निधन पर लोनी पहुंचे सचिन पायलेट
Ghaziabad

नानी के निधन पर लोनी पहुंचे सचिन पायलेट

5 जुलाई 2019

flight from hindon struck by delhi airport meeting again this week
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट की कंपनी ने अटका दी हिंडन से उड़ान, इस सप्ताह फिर बैठक

1 जुलाई 2019

एनएच-9 पर चुकाना होगा दोगुना टोल
Ghaziabad

एनएच-9 पर चुकाना होगा दोगुना टोल

5 जुलाई 2019

एनएच-9 की 14 लेन पर जुलाई से सरपट वाहन दौड़ाने के लिए तैयार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

यूपी: 14 लेन का एनएच-9 तैयार, इसी माह से सरपट दौड़ाइए वाहन

1 जुलाई 2019

