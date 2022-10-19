Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire broke out in pathology lab in Noida Sector 63

Fire News: नोएडा सेक्टर 63 में पैथोलॉजी लैब में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंची दकमल गाड़ियां

एएनआई, नोएडा Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Wed, 19 Oct 2022 03:07 AM IST
पैथोलॉजी लैब में लग आग
पैथोलॉजी लैब में लग आग - फोटो : ANI
नोएडा सेक्टर 63 में एक पैथोलॉजी लैब में आग लग गई। अग्निशमन अधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि नोएडा सेक्टर 63 में एक पैथोलॉजी लैब में आग की सूचना मिलते ही हमारी टीम मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पा लिया। किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।


