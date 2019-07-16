दिल्लीः अलीपुर के पेपर गोदाम में लगी आग, राहत कार्य जारी

Delhi: Fire broke out in a paper godown in Alipur, earlier tonight; it was later brought under control. Cooling operation is currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported. 22 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6YcU9Pwiwb— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार दोपहर बाद आसमान में काले बादल छाने से दिन में अंधेरा छा गया। वहीं तेज हवाएं चलने के कारण गर्मी से थोड़ी राहत मिली है।
15 जुलाई 2019