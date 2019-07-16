शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire broke out in a paper godown in Alipur Delhi

दिल्लीः अलीपुर के पेपर गोदाम में लगी आग, राहत कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 05:05 AM IST
अलीपुर में आग
अलीपुर में आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अलीपुर के एक पेपर गोदाम में आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आग पर देर रात काबू पा लिया गया लेकिन अभी भी राहत का काम चल रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


जानकारी के मुताबिक इस आगजनी में किसी तरह की हानि की कोई खबर नहीं है। दमकल की 22 गाड़ियां अभी मौके पर हैं। 

Recommended

Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

केन विलियमसन
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
केन विलियमसन
केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

15 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

15 जुलाई 2019

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट
साइमन टफेल
icc umpires
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

15 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
सोलन में बहुमंजिला इमारत गिरी
Shimla

हिमाचल: 10 सेकंड में जमींदोज हुई चार मंजिला इमारत, 13 जवानों समेत 14 की मौत

15 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

साक्षी मिश्रा मामले को लेकर मालिनी अवस्थी ने दी लड़कियों को सलाह, कहा- जीवन साथी चुनो लेकिन...

15 जुलाई 2019

Malini Awasthi
मालिनी अवस्थी के गीतों पर झूमा शहर
मालिनी अवस्थी
sakshi and ajitesh
Bollywood

साक्षी मिश्रा मामले को लेकर मालिनी अवस्थी ने दी लड़कियों को सलाह, कहा- जीवन साथी चुनो लेकिन...

15 जुलाई 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

15 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
विज्ञापन
fire broke out in delhi paper godown fire tenders spot
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अनुवाशिक संशोधित फसल भारत की कृषि व्यवस्था के लिए बड़ा खतरा है।
Blog

क्यों भारत ही नहीं दुनिया के लिए खतरा हैं जीएम फसलें? क्या अलर्ट है भारत सरकार?

15 जुलाई 2019

फेडरर और जोकोविच
Tennis

Wimbledon 2019: किसी ने दिल जीते किसी ने मैदान

15 जुलाई 2019

दवाइयां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और पंजाब की दवाइयां सबसे अधिक गड़बड़, सरकार की नजर

15 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन: कॉलेजों में मादक पदार्थ की सप्लाई करने वाले 20 गिरफ्तार

15 जुलाई 2019

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कर्नाटक, गोवा को देखते हुए एमपी के कांग्रेस विधायक चौकन्ने, कमलनाथ ने 11 दिन में बुलाई तीसरी बैठक

15 जुलाई 2019

do not wear these things while going for mri can cause death
Health & Fitness

MRI स्कैन कराने जा रहे हैं तो गलती से भी न पहनें ये सामान, जा सकती है आपकी जान

15 जुलाई 2019

electric vehicles
Business

आज का साक्षात्कार : शत प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के लिए और वक्त दे सरकार

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

health benefits of paan leaves fennel seeds and betel nuts
Health & Fitness

पान के पत्ते में छिपे हैं कई औषधीय गुण, इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी है बीमारियों के लिए फायदेमंद

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में राहत की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, झमाझम बारिश

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार दोपहर बाद आसमान में काले बादल छाने से दिन में अंधेरा छा गया। वहीं तेज हवाएं चलने के कारण गर्मी से थोड़ी राहत मिली है।

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान
Delhi NCR

यातायात विभाग की लापरवाही में फंसे धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, शहर से बाहर थी कार, मगर हो गया चालान

15 जुलाई 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली को आज मिलेगा राव तुलाराम फ्लाईओवर, सीएम केजरीवाल करेंगे उद्घाटन

16 जुलाई 2019

कंज्यूमर फोरम
Delhi NCR

युवती की सतर्कता से खाना डिलीवरी कंपनी ने बदली नीति

15 जुलाई 2019

नाइजीरिया का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
Delhi NCR

नाइजीरिया ने मांगा नोएडा मट्रो का सहयोग, अपना रेल सिस्टम सुधारेगा

16 जुलाई 2019

आरएफआईडी टैग लागू
Delhi NCR

आरएफआईडी लागू होने से प्रदूषण में आएगी 16 फीसदी तक कमी

16 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के केशवपुरम में जूता फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जूता फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़ियां ने बुझाई आग

15 जुलाई 2019

दवाइयां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और पंजाब की दवाइयां सबसे अधिक गड़बड़, सरकार की नजर

15 जुलाई 2019

तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हनी ट्रैप में फंसाकर लूट की कोशिश, विरोध में कत्ल, पुलिस ने महिला समेत तीन को दबोचा

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मुंबई की मॉडल ने पूर्व प्रेमी पर लगाया दुष्कर्म और हिंसा का आरोप

15 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

और पावरफुल होगी NIA, वोटिंग के बाद लोकसभा में NIA संशोधित विधेयक 2019 बिल पास

आतंकवाद के खिलाफ और सख्त कार्रवाई करने के उद्देश्य से लोकसभा में गरमागरम बहस के बाद राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी संशोधित विधेयक 2019 पारित हो गया है।

15 जुलाई 2019

अहमदाबाद 1:26

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में झूला टूटने का खौफनाक वीडियो, डेढ़ महीने में दूसरी बार हुआ है हादसा

15 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 3:50

जानिए कलराज मिश्र और आचार्य देवव्रत के राज्यपाल बनने तक का राजनीतिक सफर

15 जुलाई 2019

टिक टॉक 1:02

टिक टॉक के नए सितारों को मिला जाने-माने गायक यासर देसाई का साथ

15 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ 1:12

बारामूला में नदी के तेज बहाव में डूब रही थी लड़की, CRPF जवानों ने बचाई जान

15 जुलाई 2019

Related

संजय राय की पुलिस कस्टडी में मौत
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः पुलिस पूछताछ के दौरान युवक की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत, परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

15 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
Delhi NCR

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने जारी किया केंद्रित राष्ट्रीय डिजिटल स्वास्थ्य ब्लूप्रिंट

16 जुलाई 2019

मलेरिया का प्रकोप
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में इस साल मलेरिया के 60 से ज्यादा मामले, 27 डेंगू के

16 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में खराब मौसम के कारण दो विमान लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट किए गए डायवर्ट

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मासूम बच्ची का अपहरण कर यौन उत्पीड़न, एक गिरफ्तार

15 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: ग्रे लाइन पर ट्रायल रन शुरू, अब नजफगढ़ के लोगों को जल्द मिलेगी मेट्रो 

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited