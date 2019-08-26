शहर चुनें

नोएडा: गोदमा में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकलकर्मी मौजूद

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 05:14 AM IST
गोदाम में लगी आग
गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर नोएडा के कसना के एक गोदाम में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। आग से किसी भी तरह की कोई हताहत होने की खबरें नहीं है जबकि मौके पर लगलग 18 से अधिक टेंडर मौजूद है।
