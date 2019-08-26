नोएडा: गोदमा में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकलकर्मी मौजूद

Greater Noida: A fire has broken out in a warehouse at Kasna. Around 18 fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/U7CKUb8G5u— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने अपने उस निर्णय पर फिर से विचार करने के लिए मना कर दिया है, जिसमें उसने सरकार को आरओ पानी शुद्धिकरण सिस्टम लगाने से रोकने के लिए कहा था।
26 अगस्त 2019