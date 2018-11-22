शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट इंडिया की इमारत में लगी आग, 4 फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 10:00 AM IST
fire - फोटो : pexels.com
दिल्ली के आईटीओ रोड पर स्थित चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया की इमारत में सुबह-सुबह आग लग जाने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
घटना की जानकारी फायर विभाग को दी गई जिसके बाद 4 फायर टेंडर मौके पर पहुंचे और आग बुझाने का काम कर रहे हैं। मौके पर पुलिस बल भी मौजूद है। हालांकि अभी इस बात की सूचना नहीं मिली है कि यह आग कैसे लगी।

