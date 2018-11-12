शहर चुनें

अटाली गांव में पानी की मोटर हुई खराब, ग्रामीण परेशान

Mon, 12 Nov 2018 05:08 PM IST
अटाली गांव में पानी की मोटर हुई खराब
फरीदाबाद। आदर्श गांव अटाली में कौराली मोड़ स्थित पानी की टंकी की मोटर पिछले पंद्रह दिनों से खराब है। इसके कारण पीने के पानी का संकट बना हुआ है। ग्रामीणों में जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कार्यशैली के कारण रोष व्याप्त है।
ग्रामीण हेमचंद सैनी ने बताया कि कौराली मोड़ पर जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा पीने के पानी की टंकी बनाई हुई है। इस पानी की टंकी से आधे गांव को पीने के पानी की सप्लाई की जाती है। विगत पंद्रह दिनों से टंकी की मोटर फुंक गई थी। मोटर को बदलने के लिए जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। पानी की सप्लाई नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीण परेशान हैं। ग्रामीणों को सुबह व शाम के वक्त पीने के पानी के लिए खेतों की ओर ट्यूबवेल पर जाना पड़ता है। हेमचंद का कहना है कि कई बार जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को समस्या से अवगत कराया गया, मगर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जल्द ही मोटर ठीक नहीं की गई तो एकत्र होकर जिला उपायुक्त के कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करने को मजबूर होंगे। ब्यूरो






अरिंदम हत्याकांड का खुलासा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Faridabad

अरिंदम हत्याकांड का खुलासा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

टाटा स्टील लॉजिस्टिक्स प्रा. लि. कंपनी के वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक की दिनदहाड़े हत्या करने के आरोपी विश्वास पांडेय ने गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस को बताया कि उसने प्रयागराज (इलाहाबाद) से अरिंदम को मारने के लिए 90 हजार में पिस्तौल और कारतूस खरीदे थे।

11 नवंबर 2018

चेन स्नेचिंग
Faridabad

बाइकर्स ने महिला के गले की चेन झपटी

11 नवंबर 2018

आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय का शुभारंभ
Faridabad

आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय का शुभारंभ

11 नवंबर 2018

फरीदाबाद की आबोहवा और बिगड़ी
Faridabad

फरीदाबाद की आबोहवा और बिगड़ी

11 नवंबर 2018

हनीट्रैप में फंसा कर युवक से दस हजार छीने
Faridabad

हनीट्रैप में फंसा कर युवक से दस हजार छीने

11 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Faridabad

बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन, 62 बच्चों ने लिया हिस्सा

11 नवंबर 2018

संदिग्ध हालात में करंट लगने से विवाहिता की मौत
Faridabad

संदिग्ध हालात में करंट लगने से विवाहिता की मौत

11 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी विकास मिशन कार्यकारिणी की बैठक संपन्न
Faridabad

नरेंद्र मोदी विकास मिशन कार्यकारिणी की बैठक संपन्न

11 नवंबर 2018

टाटा स्टील के सीनियर मैनेजर की गोलियां मारकर हत्या
Faridabad

टाटा स्टील के सीनियर मैनेजर की गोलियां मारकर हत्या

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Faridabad

बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर परिजनों को पीटा, चलाई गोलियां

10 नवंबर 2018

पटाखे फोड़ने से मना करने पर घर में घुसकर हमला
Faridabad

पटाखे फोड़ने से मना करने पर घर में घुसकर हमला

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Faridabad

सिर पर वार कर युवक की हत्या, पार्क में मिला शव

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Faridabad

आखिर बच्चों को कैसे मिले इतने खतरनाक केमिकल

8 नवंबर 2018

फरीदाबाद में 440 रहा वायु गुणवता सूचकांक
Faridabad

फरीदाबाद में 440 रहा वायु गुणवता सूचकांक

10 नवंबर 2018

Naveen Jaihind
Faridabad

यूरो एशियन चैंपियनशिप के रजत पदक विजेता को आप नेता नवीन जयहिंद ने किया सम्मानित

10 नवंबर 2018

शादी करने से मना करने पर युवती ने अधेड़ का सिर पटक कर की हत्या
Faridabad

शादी करने से मना करने पर युवती ने अधेड़ का सिर पटक कर की हत्या

6 नवंबर 2018

