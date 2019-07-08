शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: वांटेड राजा मेवाती व पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़, अपराधी और एक कॉन्सटेबल घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 04:15 PM IST
डीसीपी- उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली
डीसीपी- उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के खजूरी खास इलाके में सोमवार को पुलिस और वांटेड अपराधी राजा मेवाती के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली के डीसीपी अतुल ठाकुर ने जानकारी दी कि इस मुठभेड़ में अपराधी राजा मेवाती गोली लगने के कारण घायल हो गया है। 
डीसीपी अतुल ठाकुर ने बताया कि इस मुठभेड़ के दौरान दिल्ली पुलिस का एक कॉन्सटेबल भी घायल हुआ है।

delhi news new delhi news dcp north east delhi encounter in delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia
Delhi NCR

राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया को किया तलब, 16 को होंगे पेश

भाजपा नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता द्वारा दायर किए गए मानहानी मामले में दिल्ली के राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ समन जारी किया।

8 जुलाई 2019

हड़ताल पर बैठे डॉक्टर
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर से मारपीट के बाद दिल्ली के पांच अस्पतालों में हड़ताल, इमरजेंसी सेवाएं ठप, एम्स ने किया समर्थन

8 जुलाई 2019

kejriwal and baijal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के भ्रष्ट अधिकारी किए जाएंगे जबरन सेवानिवृत्त, मंत्रियों को सूची बनाने के निर्देश

8 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीलमपुर में गोली मार कर व्यक्ति की हत्या, पकड़े जाने पर चोर ने दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

8 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लोकनायक अस्पताल में डॉक्टर से मारपीट, आज से हड़ताल का एलान

8 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

कोई नौ माह तक बंधक बनाकर कैसे कर सकता है दुष्कर्म: हाईकोर्ट

8 जुलाई 2019

ओपी चौटाला
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम ही कर रहे थे मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल, जांच में खुलासा 

8 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Delhi NCR

जेवर में झूठी आन के लिए की थी बेटी की हत्या, मां और चाचा हुए गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

लाल कुआं बवाल: अब तक 10 नाबालिग समेत 17 गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2019

ऑपरेशन क्लीन अभियान विफल
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: फेल हुआ पुलिस का ‘ऑपरेशन क्लीन’ अभियान, जाम से राहत नहीं

8 जुलाई 2019

