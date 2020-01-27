शहर चुनें

निर्भया केस: तिहाड़ में फांसी की तैयारियां पूरी, कई दिनों से चल रहा डमी ट्रायल भी सफल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 08:09 PM IST
निर्भया के चारों दोषी
निर्भया के चारों दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी की तारीख धीरे-धीरे नजदीक आ रही है। इसके लिए तिहाड़ में तैयारियां जोरों पर चल रही हैं। दोषियों को तिहाड़ के अंदर हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में रखा गया है। इस बीच सोमवार को दोषियों के डमी को फांसी दिया गया जो सफल रहा। अब उसी फंदे से एक फरवरी को दोषियों को सच में फांसी दी जाएगी। 
nirbhaya case nirbhaya tihar jail
nirbhaya case mukesh singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कल को होगी सुनवाई

27 जनवरी 2020

ग्रैमी 2020 प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

Grammy 2020 : में प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बोल्डनेस से हैरान हुए फैंस, बोले- 'भारत का नाम क्यों खराब कर रही हो'

27 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2020 हुई लॉन्च, BS6 इंजन वाली कार देती है 31 KM से ज्यादा का माइलेज

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

Grammys 2020: प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी बेहद बोल्ड ड्रेस, हॉलीवुड हसीनाओं को पीछे छोड़ लूट ली महफिल

27 जनवरी 2020

परेश रावल
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता का ट्वीट वायरल, लिखा- 'यह साबित नहीं करना कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है, बल्कि..'

27 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान बिग बॉस सीजन-10
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान खान ने बातों-बातों में खोल दिया विनर का नाम, घरवाले नहीं दे पाए ध्यान

27 जनवरी 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: पढ़ें 27 जनवरी से 02 फरवरी तक का अपना भविष्यफल

27 जनवरी 2020

bobby deol
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल ने 25 साल के करियर में दी सिर्फ 4 हिट फिल्में, फिर भी हैं करोड़ों की संपत्ति के मालिक

27 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: मिर्ची गैंग के सदस्य उमेश ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, आशू ने मारी थी मैनेजर को गोली!

27 जनवरी 2020

shefali jariwala
Bollywood

घर से बाहर निकलते ही शेफाली ने पारस के गेम का किया पर्दाफाश, आकांक्षा के बारे में भी बोली ये बात

27 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दो घंटे में खाली हो सकता है शाहीन बाग, दिल्ली पुलिस ने की है ये खास तैयारी

शाहीन बाग, जिस मुद्दे ने दिल्ली की राजनीति में तहलका मचा रखा है, वहां चल रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन दो घंटे में खत्म हो सकता है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है।

27 जनवरी 2020

Delhi election 2020 : अनुराग ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

'देश के गद्दारों को, गोली मारो...को' नारे पर घिरे अनुराग ठाकुर 

27 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

अमित शाह ने शरजील पर दी चुनौती तो केजरीवाल ने किया पलटवार- क्यों नहीं किया गिरफ्तार?

27 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

स्पेशल सेल ने दिल्ली के दो मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाशों को दबोचा

27 जनवरी 2020

राघव चड्ढा
Delhi NCR

राघव चड्ढा का सियासी सफर : कभी एक रुपये लिया वेतन, तो कभी ढाई रुपये लौटा दिया 

27 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: प्रशांत किशोर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: शाह के करंट वाले बयान पर प्रशांत किशोर का जवाब- जोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रवेश वर्मा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का मतदाता शाहीन बाग जैसी राजधानी नहीं चाहता : प्रवेश वर्मा

27 जनवरी 2020

परिजनों ने युवती की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

परिजन कराने चाहते थे दोगुना उम्र के युवक से शादी, नहीं मानने पर युवती की कर दी पिटाई

27 जनवरी 2020

निजामुद्दीन में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सीएए के विरोध में अब निजामुद्दीन में प्रदर्शन, कुल 13 जगह हो रहे प्रदर्शन

27 जनवरी 2020

हाजी इशराक खान-जगदीप सिंह-मनोज कुमार
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी के तीन बागियों ने वापस लिया नाम, उम्मीदवारों को राहत

27 जनवरी 2020

पतला हुआ दुनिया का सबसे मोटा बच्चा, 4 साल में घटाया 110 किलो वजन

इंडोनेशिया के रहने वाले आर्या परमाना ने महज चार साल में अपना वजन 110 किलोग्राम कम कर लिया है। वह दुनिया के सबसे मोटे बच्चे के तौर पर जाने जाते हैं। साल 2016 में आर्या का वजन 193 किलो था। तब उनकी उम्र 10 साल थी। अब उनका वजन घटकर 83 किलो हो गया है।

27 जनवरी 2020

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट 3:06

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट: प्रयागराज और पटना में नए सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट्स का ये हो रहा असर

27 जनवरी 2020

प्लेन क्रैश 1:15

अफगानिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, 80 से ज्यादा लोग थे सवार

27 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:15

दुनिया के सारे कीड़े खत्म हो जाएं तो क्या होगा?

27 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:59

यूपी में सीएए का विरोध करने के लिए PFI ने दिया फंड, रडार पर कपिल सिब्बल और इंदिरा जयसिंह

27 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः केजरीवाल के तीन रोड शो के मुकाबले भाजपा की आज छह रैलियां

27 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नहीं चाहती कि शाहीन बाग का रास्ता खुले, कर रही गंदी राजनीति: केजरीवाल

27 जनवरी 2020

कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

हिंदू महासभा के नेता के बयान पर कुमार विश्वास का पलटवार, बोले- दोनों तरफ है जहालत बराबर जगी हुई

27 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः गौरव चंदेल की पत्नी प्रीति चंदेल को निजी स्कूल में मिली नौकरी

27 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Delhi NCR

जेपी नड्डा ने पूछा, टुकडे़े-टुकड़े गैंग का समर्थन क्यों कर रहे हैं केजरीवाल

27 जनवरी 2020

केजरीवाल आपके द्वार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए आप ने शुरू किया ‘केजरीवाल आपके द्वार’ अभियान, जारी की गई वेबसाइट और नंबर

27 जनवरी 2020

