Delhi Metro: मेट्रो यात्रियों को लिए जरूरी अपडेट, आज येलो लाइन पर इन स्टेशनों के बीच नहीं चलेगी ट्रेन

मेट्रो रेल कार्पोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने सोमवार को ट्वीट कर बताया कि सुल्तानपुर और घिटोरनी के बीच येलो लाइन सेवाएं उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। इसी के साथ जानकारी दी गई कि हुडा सिटी सेंटर और घिटोरनी के साथ-साथ सुल्तानपुर और समयपुर बादली के बीच सेवा उपलब्ध है। अन्य सभी लाइनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य रहेंगी। बताया जा रहा है कि एक ट्रेन में कुछ तकनीकी समस्या के कारण मेट्रो सेवाएं बाधित रहेंगी।
Yellow Line Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2022
Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni.
Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.
Normal services on all other lines
