Delhi Violence live update maujpur Babarpur jafrabad gokulpuri karawal nagar chand bagh bhajanpura

Live

दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद सामान्य हो रहे हालात, अब तक 42 मौत, 148 एफआईआर, 630 पुलिस के शिकंजे में

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 11:03 AM IST
Delhi Violence live update maujpur Babarpur jafrabad gokulpuri karawal nagar chand bagh bhajanpura
दिल्ली के शिव विहार इलाके का आज का हाल - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

राजधानी के हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं लेकिन दहशत व तनाव कायम है। दिल्ली हिंसा में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 42 हो गई, जबकि 300 से ज्यादा लोग अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस ने अब तक 148 एफआईआर दर्ज की हैं। 630 लोगों को पकड़ा है, जिसमें कुछ की गिरफ्तारी भी हुई है। उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के लिए 7000 सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं। पढ़ें दिनभर का हर अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

10:59 AM, 29-Feb-2020

व्हॉट्सएप नंबर जारी करेगी दिल्ली सरकार

दिल्ली सरकार के सूत्रों ने कहा है कि व्हॉट्सएप के माध्यम से नफरत फैलाने वाली तमाम चीजें वायरल की जा रही हैं। अगर किसी के पास इस तरह के मैसेज आते हैं तो वह तुरंत इसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराए। दिल्ली सरकार ऐसी शिकायतें दर्ज कराने के लिए विशेष व्हॉट्सएप नंबर जारी करेगी।
10:06 AM, 29-Feb-2020

कपिल मिश्रा ने जंतर-मंतर पर शांति मार्च बुलाया

कपिल मिश्रा ने लोगों से अनुरोध किया है कि वह शांति मार्च में हिस्सा लेने जंतर-मंतर पहुंचें। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट कर लिखा है, 'दोस्तों दिल्ली के दंगों में पीड़ित परिवारों की मदद के लिए, उन्हें दुबारा खड़ा करने के लिए आपकी मदद की जरूरत हैं साथ दीजिए।'
09:53 AM, 29-Feb-2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री पुरी से मिलेंगे केजरीवाल

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से सुबह 11.30 बजे मिलेंगे।
09:50 AM, 29-Feb-2020

हिंसा प्रभावित इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू

उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के हिंसा प्रभावित इलाकों में आज भी धारा 144 लागू है। वहीं इन इलाकों में हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं।
09:29 AM, 29-Feb-2020

दिल्ली हिंसा: एक्शन में पुलिस, अबतक 42 की मौत, 148 एफआईआर दर्ज, 630 हिरासत में

राजधानी के हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं लेकिन दहशत व तनाव कायम है। हालांकि, शुक्रवार को शिव विहार इलाके में एक व्यक्ति की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। इसके साथ दिल्ली हिंसा में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 42 हो गई, जबकि 300 से ज्यादा लोग अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस ने अब तक 148 एफआईआर दर्ज की हैं। 630 लोगों को पकड़ा है, जिसमें कुछ की गिरफ्तारी भी हुई है। उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के लिए 7000 सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं।
delhi caa protest caa violence delhi delhi violence delhi police
