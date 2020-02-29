दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद सामान्य हो रहे हालात, अब तक 42 मौत, 148 एफआईआर, 630 पुलिस के शिकंजे में

Liveदिल्ली हिंसा के बाद सामान्य हो रहे हालात, अब तक 42 मौत, 148 एफआईआर, 630 पुलिस के शिकंजे में
Delhi Govt Sources: There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with Delhi Govt. The Delhi Govt will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made pic.twitter.com/Fqb3TuLQ4B— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020
दोस्तों— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 29, 2020
दिल्ली के दंगों में पीड़ित परिवारों की मदद के लिए, उन्हें दुबारा खड़ा करने के लिए
आपकी मदद की जरूरत हैं
साथ दीजिए https://t.co/YlN65KJ2HA
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at 11.30 am today. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/GgCEajRBiu— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020
Latest visuals from Shiv Vihar area. Security forces continue to be deployed and section 144 is in place. No incident of violence has been reported in the last three days. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/pk5sx6snzI— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पुराने लखनऊ में एक विशेष वर्ग ने सरकार की किसी भी स्वास्थ्य योजना का लाभ लेने से इन्कार कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को जब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम यहां फाइलेरिया की दवा खिलाने पहुंची तो लोगों ने उन्हें खदेड़ दिया।
29 फरवरी 2020