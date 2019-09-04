दिल्ली: स्पेशल सेल ने दो ड्रग तस्करों को किया गिरफ्तार, सामने आए कई राज

Delhi Police Special Cell: 2 drug dealers Chamling Amol (grey t-shirt) & Madhav Gautam (red t-shirt) arrested. Vehicle used for transporting drugs seized. Heroin was sourced from Saikul & Thoubal of Manipur, a business model which feeds anti-India groups in border areas pic.twitter.com/Q0FQe7PNFR— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मुखरजी नगर में छह लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। यह केस सड़क पर शराब पीकर डांस करने के मामले में दर्ज किया गया है।
4 सितंबर 2019