Viral Video: बाइक की टंकी पर लड़की को बैठाकर रोमांस करना पड़ा महंगा, दिल्ली पुलिस ने काटा 11 हजार का चालान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने चलती बाइक की टंकी पर लड़की को उल्टा बैठाकर रोमांस करने का वीडियो वायरल होने पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 11 हजार रुपये का चालान काटा है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि युवक मोटरसाइकिल चला रहा है, जबकि युवती उसके सामने बैठी है और बिना हेलमेट पहने हुए उसे गले लगा रही है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने मामले का वीडियो ट्विटर पर साझा करते हुए मजेदार पोस्ट की है।
Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2023
Please don't copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe.#DriveSafe#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/P6auuS4YAS
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed