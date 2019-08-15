शहर चुनें

दिल्ली मेट्रोः ब्लू लाइन की सेवाएं बाधित, बहाली का काम जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 03:53 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली मेट्रो की ब्लू लाइन सेवाएं बाधित हैं। इस कारण यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार तकनीकी खराबी के कारण सेवाएं बाधित हैं। सेवाओं की बहाली का काम चल रहा है। 
