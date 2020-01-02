शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi man burn his motorcycle after delhi traffic police fined him case registered arrested

दिल्लीः चालान कटने पर भड़का युवक, मोटरसाइकिल को सड़क पर लगा दी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 01:08 PM IST
delhi man burn his motorcycle after delhi traffic police fined him case registered arrested
- फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बुधवार को ऐसी घटना सामने आई जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया। दरअसल बुधवार को एक 20 वर्षीय युवक की मोटरसाइकिल का नियमों के उल्लंघन के चलते चालान काट दिया गया।
विज्ञापन
युवक इस बात से इतना नाराज हुआ कि उसने वहीं बीच सड़क पर अपनी मोटरसाइकिल में आग लगा दी और देखते ही देखते उसकी मोटरसाइकिल आग की लपटों में घिर गई।

इस घटना की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी गई और फिर आग बुझाई जा सकी। इस दौरान बाइक में लगी देखकर राहगीरों का जमावड़ा लग गया।  युवक पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने उस पर केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

केएल राहुल से बेटी के अफेयर पर पहली बार बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- 'मुझे पता है...'

1 जनवरी 2020

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
अथिया शेट्टी
अथिया शेट्टी और सुनील शेट्टी
अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

केएल राहुल से बेटी के अफेयर पर पहली बार बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- 'मुझे पता है...'

1 जनवरी 2020

शामली मर्डर
Chandigarh

शामली में भजन गायक, उसकी पत्नी और बेटी को मारा, पानीपत में बेटे का शव जलाया, पढ़ें कई खुलासे

2 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या के साथ 'डीजे वाले बाबू' गर्ल ने की सगाई, रोमांटिक तस्वीर साझा कर जताया प्यार

2 जनवरी 2020

natasa stankovic
natasa stankovic,Hardik Pandya
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या के साथ 'डीजे वाले बाबू' गर्ल ने की सगाई, रोमांटिक तस्वीर साझा कर जताया प्यार

2 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शो से बाहर होते ही उसने..'

1 जनवरी 2020

Amrita Dhanoa and Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan and Amrita Dhanoa
Amrita Dhanoa
arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शो से बाहर होते ही उसने..'

1 जनवरी 2020

विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे परिवार के सदस्यों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

आखिर शिष्य क्यों बना कातिल, चार हत्याओं के पीछे छिपा बड़ा राज, मशहूर गायक थे अजय पाठक

1 जनवरी 2020

मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे, आरकेएस भदौरिया और करमबीर सिंह
India News

28 साल बाद फिर एनडीए के बैचमेट बने तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख, वायुसेना में रहे तीनों के पिता

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
delhi traffic police new motor vehicle act motor vehicle act motor vehicle act 2019 delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेटर्स और उनका परिवार
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या अकेले खुशकिस्मत नहीं, इन क्रिकेटर्स की शादी भी रही है चर्चा में

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या, नताशा और विराट
Cricket News

नताशा से सगाई की खबर सुन हैरान रह गए विराट, हार्दिक पांड्या की फोटो पर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि के घर और पैसों का गलत इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं, इस सवाल पर अरहान ने दिया ये करारा जवाब

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर ही अर्पिता ने क्यों दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आयुष ने खोला बड़ा राज

2 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

नए साल पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एन्जॉय करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीरागढ़ी में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: फैक्टरी में लगी आग से हुआ धमाका, इमारत जमींदोज, दमकलकर्मियों समेत 14 घायल

दिल्ली के पीरागढ़ी इलाके में आज तड़के एक फैक्टरी में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर भेजी गईं, लेकिन आग भयावह होने के चलते दमकल की कुल 35 गाड़ियां अब तक पहुंच चुकी हैं।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः भाजपा का प्रचार अभियान आज से, उतरेंगे 49 रथ

2 जनवरी 2020

आप ने शुरू किया चुनावी कैंपेन
Delhi NCR

आप के 25 फीसदी विधायकों के कट सकते हैं टिकट, 10 दिन में जारी हो सकती है सूची

2 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का जश्न
Delhi NCR

नए साल के जश्न ने बिगाड़ी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा, आज से छंट सकता है प्रदूषण

2 जनवरी 2020

डेमो
Delhi NCR

दिसंबर महीने में एक हजार करोड़ रुपये की शराब गटक गए दिल्ली वाले

2 जनवरी 2020

शबाना आजमी...
Delhi NCR

शबाना आजमी बोलीं, सीएए लाकर महंगाई-बेरोजगारी से ध्यान भटका रही सरकार

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन करते जामिया के छात्र
Delhi NCR

जामिया बवाल में 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की पहचान, पीएफआई का हाथ होने की आशंका

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आपस में शादी करने की जिद पर अड़ी दो सहेलियां, अदालत में लगाई अर्जी

2 जनवरी 2020

death
Delhi NCR

रानी बाग में संदिग्ध हालात में अध्यापिका की मौत, पति गिरफ्तार

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : चोर ने काटी डाकघर की दीवार, मिले 487 रुपये

31 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जमीन से 3 हजार फुट नीचे गांव, जहां हैं फिरोजी झीलें और झरने

दुनिया में हजारों सभ्यताएं हैं। हर भूभाग की अपनी अलग संस्कृति होती है। आधुनिकता की चकाचौंध में कई संस्कृतियां खत्म भी हो गई है। लेकिन आज भी कई इलाके ऐसे हैं जो सैकड़ों सालों से अपनी खूबसूरती बरकरार रखे हैं।

2 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

2 जनवरी 2020

ट्राई 2:06

नये साल में ट्राई ग्राहकों के लिए लेकर आया खुशखबरी, 130 रुपये में मिलेंगे 200 चैनल

2 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली 1:51

दिल्ली के पीरागढ़ी इलाके में एक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, हादसे में कई लोग घायल

2 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:03

कौन है नताशा स्टेनकोविक, जिन्हें बनाया हार्दिक पांड्या ने मंगेतर

2 जनवरी 2020

Related

कनॉट प्लेस
Delhi NCR

सुबह से ही सीपी के हर ब्लॉक में दिखने लगते हैं टिकटॉक बनाने वाले युवा

2 जनवरी 2020

टावर पार्किंग
Delhi NCR

नए साल में दिल्ली को मिलेगा पहली ऑटोमेटेड टावर पार्किंग का गिफ्ट

1 जनवरी 2020

पुरी और सिसोदिया...
Delhi NCR

‘हां या ना’ के लिए उपमुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर तकरार

1 जनवरी 2020

आबाद हुआ आशियान
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी का 'चर्चित घर' फिर हुआ आबाद, नए मालिक ने कहा नहीं हूं अंधविश्वासी

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रोफेसर इलियास हुसैन प्रो वाइस चांसलर नियुक्त
Delhi NCR

प्रोफेसर इलियास हुसैन बने जामिया के प्रो वाइस चांसलर 

2 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

तिलक नगर वासियों को 100 बेड के अस्पताल की सौगात

2 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited