प्रदूषण पर हाई कोर्ट ने की दिल्ली सरकार की खिंचाई, इच्छाशक्ति में कमी को बताया जिम्मेदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 05:30 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने आज दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण पर एक स्वत: संज्ञान याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए शहर में वायु प्रदूषण के खतरनाक स्तर को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार, सरकारी विभागों और अन्य संबंधित अधिकारियों की खिंचाई की। 
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने कहा  विचारों की कमी नहीं है, इन्हें लागू करने की इच्छाशक्ति में कमी है। अदालत ने कहा कि दिल्ली को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए आम जनता को भी महत्वपूर्ण और सक्रिय भूमिका अदा करनी होगी।  

बता दें कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। गुरुवार को इंडिया गेट के आसपास एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 460 पर पहुंच गया। 

 

 
pollution government delhi high court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

